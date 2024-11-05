School of Architecture Receives $1.5 Million Donation

Thomas P. Murphy Design Studio Building.

The University of Miami’s School of Architecture has received a $1.5 million commitment from the Goldman family to honor Tony Goldman’s legacy.

Tony Goldman was a visionary real estate developer whose career spanned from the 1970s into the 2010s. His work revitalizing New York City’s SoHo district, Miami Beach’s Art Deco neighborhood and the Wynwood Arts District in Miami testifies to his creative vision.

Janet Goldman, Tony Goldman’s wife, and their children, Jessica Goldman Srebnick and Joey Goldman, have chosen to honor his legacy with this gift to the University of Miami. Janet Goldman’s gift will establish the Tony Goldman Endowed Director of Real Estate Development and Urbanism at the university’s School of Architecture.

The gift is part of UM’s movement, Ever Brighter: The Campaign for Our Next Century, which will conclude in 2025 as the University celebrates its centennial.

The endowment will support the director of the Master of Real Estate Development and Urbanism program, one of the school’s most distinguished initiatives that blends the fundamentals of real estate development with livable community design.

UM professor Charles Bohl, the founding director of MRED+U, was named the inaugural Tony Goldman Director.

“As one of our 12 founding board members, Tony helped bring our ideas for an immersive South Florida student experience to life, hosting a memorable first stop of the inaugural class orientation tour in South Beach,” Bohl said in a comment about Goldman. “When we launched our mentorship program, and we told him how many of the students had requested him as their mentor, he invited all of them to spend an afternoon with him. They learned firsthand about the skill and passion Tony brought to transforming neglected neighborhoods into places people loved.”

Goldman’s career began in 1970s lower Manhattan, where he saw the future in the former manufacturing district now known as SoHo. The neighborhood that was once full of vacant buildings was transformed into a thriving hub for artists, restaurants, and residents.

In the 1980s, Goldman led the rebirth of Miami Beach’s Art Deco district, rescuing many iconic buildings from decay and transforming the area into a world-renowned destination.

Goldman’s biggest achievement was in 2007, when he began purchasing buildings in a run-down warehouse district in Wynwood with little architectural history.

Recognizing the lack of creativity and art in much of the architecture, Goldman invited graffiti artists worldwide to create murals. This led to the creation of Wynwood Walls, now a significant destination attracting millions of visitors yearly. His ability to see the creative potential in neglected urban areas was a defining feature of his career.

Srebnick said, “My dad wanted people to know that ‘Tony was here’—it’s on his tombstone. Tony continues to be there, and his spirit is still very strong as the guardian of many incredible American neighborhoods.”

The endowment will help attract top-tier talent to the MRED+U program and continue its focus on livable community design and sustainable growth in urban spaces.