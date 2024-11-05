Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana falls short in Florida

Amendment 3, the measure to legalize recreational use and manufacturing of marijuana in Florida, failed to reach the 60% margin needed to pass a state constitutional amendment.

The amendment’s failure comes despite various endorsements, including support from former President Donald Trump.

“I believe it is time to end needless arrests and incarcerations of adults for small amounts of marijuana for personal use,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

Under current Florida law, marijuana is only legal for medical use.

The ballot measure’s failure is a win for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ aggressive campaign against the initiative, which included running ads and hosting over 10 events throughout the state trashing the amendment.

“State agencies have the authority and dedicated funding to educate the public on important issues, especially those that impact the health and safety of women and children,” Bryan Griffin, a spokesperson for DeSantis said to Politico. “Of course, the state is going to educate Floridians on the dangers associated with drug use and ensure truthful information is disseminated regarding laws that protect the health of moms and their kids.”

The governor’s wife even made an appearance at the University of Miami for a “No on 3” conference on Tuesday Oct. 29, 2024.

Before the amendment was called, students expressed mixed feelings on the passage of the amendment. For some students, cannabis has proven to be beneficial in their personal and academic life.

“I’m in full support of it because I have diagnosed anxiety,” said Sarai Henry, a senior student majoring in psychology. “Weed, in moderation, really helps me to relax and focus when it counts.”

For others, emotions are mixed.

“I deeply understand the desire for their passing, and I don’t dislike the people who voted for it. But there’s something to say for both sides,” said Aaron Bujiero, a junior studying mass communication and media studies at Florida International University. “Personally, I’m happy it was not passed, but it makes me wonder where we draw the lines and what the next fight is.”