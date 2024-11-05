Republican Sen. Rick Scott holds onto Florida Senate seat, defeats Democratic rival Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

By: Seyda Pevey and Sumner Bradley

Republican Sen. Rick Scott has successfully held his Senate seat in Florida, defeating his Democratic opponent, former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Scott won with 55.6% of the vote to Mucarsel-Powell’s 42.8%, according to the Associated Press, marking a key victory for Republicans in a race that centered on critical issues like reproductive rights, immigration and the economy. Scott’s win was widely expected.

It followed a separate win in the presidential race in Florida by former President Donald Trump, who carried the state handily according to results on Tuesday night.

Scott, who served as Florida’s governor from 2011 to 2019 before joining the Senate, campaigned on his “Rescue America Plan,” a 12-point proposal to address national challenges. His plan includes goals like curbing government spending, strengthening border security, and countering what he calls “wokeness in our military.” He argues that progressive policies are redefining the nation and has committed to “protecting Americans from the militant left.”

A healthcare executive before his political career, Scott was CEO of the company now known as HCA Healthcare, which faced a $1.7 billion Medicare fraud fine shortly after his departure. Scott has stated he was unaware of the fraudulent activities during his time as CEO, telling the Miami Herald he would have acted had he known of the misconduct.

Scott’s re-election is a reflection of the strong conservative population in Florida, with many voters backing his tough stance on issues like abortion, immigration and economic policy. And it’s shone a light on Florida’s increasing tilt toward conservatism. For his supporters, Scott’s re-election is a commitment to conservative governance. For his opponents, it was a missed chance to flip Florida’s policies on social, economic, and environmental issues.

James Biasoni, a University of Miami senior studying mechanical and aerospace engineering, says he supported Scott because of his clear conservative values and his previous personal interaction with him.

“I voted for Rick Scott because I have personally met him and liked my interaction with him,” Biasoni said. “He’s very personable and I believe he aligns with the state’s needs.”

Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. Representative for Florida’s 26th congressional district, centered her campaign on progressive values, focusing on the need for expanded healthcare access, environmental protection and reproductive rights.

She argued that Scott’s policies threaten the state’s future and vowed to bring forward legislation supporting women’s healthcare, sustainable development and community safety.

Supporters of Mucarsel-Powell, like UM political science senior Atha Stephenopolous, were disappointed with the result.

“Florida has been backsliding into conservative and anti-environmental policy when now more than ever it needs someone progressive and pro-environment,” Stephenopolous said. “If Florida wants to be a rival to Wall Street of the south, it needs policies that make it attractive to a liberal and highly educated workforce.”

Both Scott and Mucarsel-Powell spoke in POL 401 – The Election Class, presenting their campaigns to students on Aug. 27, 2024.