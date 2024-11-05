Hundreds of conservatives cheer Trump in Little Havana: ‘The American Dream has escaped many of us’

By Olivia Estoppey and Maggie Loggins

In the Miami neighborhood of Little Havana, a conservative stronghold, dozens of supporters of former President Donald Trump took to the streets to cheer their candidate on election night. Cars drove by honking their horns, many emblazoned with Trump 2024 flags, while supporters cried out through open windows.

Some flags bore photos of Trump moments after the failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania this summer.

While the results of the presidential race were unclear nationally, Trump claimed an early victory in the state of Florida on Tuesday. Reporters for The Miami Hurricane observed roughly 200 people at the restaurant Versailles, a famous hot spot for Cuban cuisine in a deeply conservative area. Police and reporters were also on the scene. Many voters the TMH reporters met only spoke Spanish.

One supporter, who identified himself by the first name Jared, said he voted early for Trump two weeks ago.

“Much of what he ran on is what he did in his first term — mainly cutting taxes, peace through strength, and pretty much ensuring that America is protected both domestically and foreign,” the 22-year-old said. “Most of my friends are also in their 20s, and the cost of living is something really important to us because the American Dream has escaped so many of us,” he continued.

To people like Jared and other voters who showed up at Versailles on Tuesday, the possibility of a second Trump administration represents a return to a more prosperous time.

Another voter, who called himself Robert and declined to share his last name, said that “everything is a mess” under President Joe Biden’s leadership. Robert cited a slew of concerns such as inflation as well as national security and border safety.

“That’s why we are here,” Robert concluded, “defending this great country.”