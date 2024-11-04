Miami beats Stetson in Women’s Basketball home opener

Can you count to 78?

Well, the visiting grade school students in the stands for the Hurricanes Women’s Basketball home opener on Education Day certainly can.

The matchup between Stetson and Miami saw the Hatters’ defense gradually devolve as the ‘Canes slowly took control of the game.

Stetson won the ball off tip and capitalized with a quick layup.

Miami’s first points came from a steal and assist from Hanna Cavinder to Hailey.The twins combined for 21 total points and nine rebounds.

After some tough defensive play by both teams, Stetson claimed the first three-pointer of the game as well, draining one with just under six minutes in the first quarter. Feeding off of penalties, Miami put another two points on the board, keeping the score close at 8-6. Stetson couldn’t be stopped from the outside, hitting their fourth consecutive three pointer. But Miami would quickly respond with one of their own, pushing the score to 14-9.

The beginning of the second quarter saw Hailey Cavinder sink a jumper from the free throw line. Miami then hit another two-pointer, and the score became a much closer 18-17. Miami assumed the lead at 19 to Stetson’s 18 from Hailey Cavinder’s free throws.

Lemyah Hylton would draw a charge and score an easy three points from the and-one, pushing Miami to a 22-18 lead. The ‘Canes continued to capitalize on Stetson’s penalties, with Natalija Marshall and Hanna Cavinder drawing fouls, making the lead 25-18.

Marshall, a graduate transfer from Notre Dame, led the team in rebounds, totaling 12 on the day. Leah Harmon continued to wear down Stetson’s defense, draining a stepback jump shot to put the ‘Canes up six.

Cameron Williams would put one up from under the rim to answer Stetson’s free throws, and with Anhay Adams hitting another layup on a fast break and Williams’s free throws, the score was set at 32-25 before half.

Stetson’s first possession of the half resulted in a three pointer, but was quickly answered by Jasmyne Roberts’ and Marshall’s two pointers. Hanna Cavinder matched Stetson’s layup with her own score, setting the game at 38-32.

Roberts snagged a pass for a clutch steal and breakaway, and then put up another two, giving the ‘Canes a sizable 44-32 lead. Hanna Cavinder’s three and Anhay Adams’s layup with just a minute left in the third quarter put the Hurricanes up 53-38 over the Hatters.

A deep three from Darionne Rogers put the ‘Canes up 20 in the beginning of the fourth. Stetson’s faltering offense allowed Miami to return to their fast-paced playstyle, capitalizing on turnovers and tacking on another four to a 62-38 score.

A three from Roberts, and layups from Adams and Williams continued the masterclass, setting the ‘Canes up 30 points with five minutes to go in the fourth. Roberts would again, from the corner, nail a three to set the ‘Canes up 24 after a short run by Stetson’s offense.

The Hurricanes look to continue this hot start to the season as they take on the Jacksonville Dolphins next Monday at the Watsco Center.