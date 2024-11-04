7 UM students weigh in on the 2024 election

BY: Sumner Bradley, Kayla Butter, Alexandra Dominguez, Olivia Estoppey, Elle Haymond, By Kayla Singer, Maggie Loggins

With the youth vote on track to break turnout records, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are targeting the 18-24 year old voting cohort with hopes they may swing states in their favor. Here is a deep dive look into who University of Miami students are voting for and what they are prioritizing in this election cycle.

Eva Carroll

Eva Carroll, a 20-year-old pre-med biomedical engineering junior from Hartford, Connecticut, can’t wait to cast her first vote for president.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris,” she said, “because her policies align more with what our

healthcare system and society need to move forward.”

Growing up in a politically divided climate has shaped Carroll’s perspective, like many of her peers. According to Pew Research, 71% of young voters see healthcare as a top concern, especially the costs and access that directly affect their futures. For Carroll, women’s reproductive rights has been part of her decision to enter the healthcare field.

“It’s about having control over our bodies and access to safe, legal healthcare,” she said, contrasting her views with former President Donald Trump’s strict anti-abortion stance, which she believes limits essential health services for women.

Heading into the final days of the election, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are working to win over young voters with their different messages. Harris is focused on building on Biden’s Affordable Care Act, with promises of better healthcare access, environmental reforms, and a revamped student loan forgiveness program.

On the flip side, Trump is appealing to those concerned with economic growth, offering tax cuts, national security, and a return to traditional values.

Economic issues matter to Carroll, too. With medical school costs rising, she’s anxious about student debt and sees Harris’s policies as a beacon of hope.

“The cost of schooling is already so high,” she says. “Harris’s support for tuition and affordable education really resonates with me. With her, I feel there’s a chance for more help with student loans.”

The Education Data Initiative reports that medical school tuition in the U.S. has increased by 7% annually over the last decade, with students graduating with around $200,000 in debt. Harris’s proposals for cutting student loan payments offer Carroll a glimpse of a more manageable financial future in healthcare.

Even though she’s a first-time voter, Carroll is well aware of how these policies could affect her career. “I think Harris’s healthcare proposals, like improving the Affordable Care Act, could make a big difference,” she notes, preferring a healthcare system focused on preventive care and accessibility for underserved communities.

Her choice to support Harris also comes from family influence, though not in a direct way. “My parents usually vote Democrat,” she said, “but they’ve always encouraged me to think critically about my choices.”

“They want me to vote for what matters to me, and this year, that’s healthcare and women’s rights,” she added.

While Carroll is focused on reproductive rights and education funding, she also recognizes other important issues like immigration and foreign policy. They’re significant, but she feels they don’t impact her directly as much as the domestic policies do.

“While those issues are huge, they don’t affect me as directly as healthcare and education,” she said.

Carroll also supports local ballot initiatives aimed at expanding healthcare funding, believing that state-level changes can significantly shape the future of care.

“I’m voting yes on anything that could improve our healthcare system or make it more inclusive,”she says, viewing these measures as vital steps toward a system that aligns with her professional goals.

Although Carroll’s vote is just one among millions, she believes it carries weight. “Voting is a way for me to stand up for what I believe will positively impact my life and the lives of my future patients,” she said.

Katherine Pavlik

Katherine Pavlik, like many University of Miami students, is exercising her right to vote in a presidential election for the first time. Pavlik, a 21-year-old senior studying ecosystem science and policy, is basing many of her voting preferences on things that may directly impact her future, like reproductive rights, job availability, and affordable housing.

“I strongly believe in the right for a woman to choose what happens to her own body,” said Pavlik. “As a woman, I am passionate about voting for the candidate that will give me that choice back, regardless of which state I choose to live in.”

Pavlik says that while she is voting for Harris for reasons bigger than gender, having a female president who cares about women’s rights and understands women is a “relieving thought.”

“I believe that this is going to be one of the most important and influential elections, at least of my lifetime, and voting for Harris could mean that I am an important part of making history,” Pavlik said.

And while Pavlik says Harris would be a better candidate for women’s reproductive rights, she also says she finds it important to vote for state ballot initiatives, since those could have more of a direct impact on her life.

She is “passionate” about voting yes on Amendment 4, which would limit government interference with abortion in the state of Florida.

Pavlik finds affordable housing and job opportunities to be of top priority as well, as she plans to graduate from college next spring. “I definitely want a president that is going to ensure that there are lots of new job opportunities, that I’m going to be able to afford housing after college, and that will hopefully forgive some of my student loans, and I’m more confident that Vice President Harris will do that, especially for those just out of college without a solid income,” Pavlik said.

For Pavlik, she said that while it’s understandable that people may be politically influenced by their upbringing, doing some research is still important.

“It’s a really important decision that could impact our future and being able to back up your decision with real reasoning is basic civic engagement,” Pavlik said.

She says that informing herself on our current political climate is the main reason why she enrolled herself in an election course at The University of Miami this fall, and was glad the course opened her eyes to the importance of being an educated voter.

“Politics impact your everyday life, whether or not people like to talk about it, and I think that it’s really important that everyone educates themselves and exercises their right to vote,” said Pavlik.

Gracie Ariz

Gracie Ariz, a first-year graduate student at the University of Miami, is defying family tradition in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Raised in a predominantly Republican household, Ariz is casting her vote for Kamala Harris, driven by her commitment to women’s reproductive rights—a cause she believes is threatened under conservative leadership.

Ariz, 23, grew up in Miami and attended the all-girls high school, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, where she says she developed a strong sense of feminism that continues to shape her views.

“My high school experience really encouraged me to think critically about women’s rights, which led me to become an advocate for reproductive freedom,” Ariz said. Now a psychology graduate student, she is among a growing number of young Hispanic women shifting leftward due to concerns over personal freedoms and autonomy. This year, she is not only voting for Kamala Harris but also supporting Amendment 4, a Florida ballot measure to limit government interference with abortion.

Raised in a Cuban American family with strong conservative values, Ariz’s support for Harris marks a significant shift in her family’s political alignment. After the January 6, 2021, insurrection, she and her family have struggled to support Donald Trump. “We’ve always voted Republican, but after January 6, it’s difficult to support the election of a man to the highest office in the country who believes they are above the law,” she said.

“Kamala Harris is not my favorite candidate ever, but she does align with my ideals about reproductive freedom.” According to Pew Research, data reflects a broader national trend that the gender gap in political support continues to widen, with women increasingly leaning toward Democratic candidates on issues like reproductive rights and healthcare.

As a young Hispanic woman, Ariz finds herself aligned with this demographic shift. “Women’s rights are non-negotiable,” she said. “When we see policies that restrict those rights, it’s essential to push back. Kamala Harris has shown unwavering support for women’s autonomy, and that’s something I deeply value.”

Ariz completed her undergraduate degree at George Washington University, where she said exposure to diverse viewpoints solidified her stance on abortion rights. “At GW, I met people from all walks of life who shared their personal stories, and it opened my eyes,” she said.

Now, as she pursues graduate studies in psychology, she believes it’s her civic duty to vote. “Voting is the way we make our voices heard,” she said. “It’s hypocritical to stand so firmly in your convictions but not do anything about it.”

In Florida, the issue of abortion rights has taken center stage with the proposed Amendment 4 on the ballot. The amendment seeks to limit government interference with abortion—a measure Ariz feels is essential to maintaining reproductive freedom in her home state.

“Supporting Amendment 4 is part of my commitment to a future where women have complete bodily autonomy,” she said. For Ariz, supporting Harris means supporting a leader who, she believes, will prioritize the issues she cares about most.

“Kamala Harris stands for the values I hold close,” she said. “While I don’t agree with all of her policies, I cannot support a man who played a such a significant role in the reversal of Roe v Wade.”

For Ariz, this election is about more than her own values; it’s about securing rights for future generations. “I don’t want my future daughters to grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than their grandmothers had before them,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking to think we’re moving backward on something as fundamental as a woman’s right to choose. Kamala Harris might not be perfect, but she’s committed to protecting those rights.”

Corinne Kelly

“This is my first time voting,” said Corinne Kelly, 21, a sophomore political science major at the University of Miami.

For the Philadelphia native, voting isn’t just a civic duty for Americans. It’s a chance to shape a future where young people like her can access basic needs and thrive after college and navigate issues from healthcare to the economy.

“I feel like it’s very important to vote in this election… in my opinion, every vote matters,” Kelly said. “And I’m from Pennsylvania, so it’s a big swing state, so I feel as if my vote matters more there.”

Her home state is one of the crucial swing states – one of the states that’s expected to decide the 2024 presidential election.

“I’d say access to healthcare, including women’s rights and abortion, and then also the economy, are my two most important topics that I care about,” she said.

Kelly has personally witnessed the real impact of healthcare costs and student debt.

“I grew up in kind of a low-income household, so [healthcare] is something that’s near and dear to my heart,” she said. “I feel like coming out of college with a bunch of debt, it’ll be hard for a lot of people to access those things.”

She feels that most students out of college will be living paycheck to paycheck, and believes that regardless, everyone should be able to seek medical help regardless of their financial situation.

Kelly’s perspective is also shaped by her family’s mixed political views. “My family is very mixed… some have always been Democrat, some Republican,” she

said. “It’s influenced me in a way that I see how some people are, and I want to not be like that.” Watching different family members navigate politics has taught her the value of staying open-minded while staying true to her beliefs and her values.

For Kelly, the process of voting by mail brought its own challenges as a first-time-voter. “I was maybe a little bit confused on exactly what to do,” she said, and had to use university resources and her family’s help to send in her ballot. She said for many new voters, the process can be a bit daunting, and making voting accessible and easier is essential for improving voter turnout in her generation.

Carter Richardson

For Carter Richardson, a 22-year-old journalism major from Mexico, New York, the stakes in this election feel personal.

Richardson, a college senior, plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. He is strongly pro-abortion rights, believing that women’s reproductive decisions should be free from government interference. “There are serious health risks that can come with pregnancy, and abortion is usually not a malicious thing, but rather a very difficult decision that women are forced to make,” Richardson said.

For Richardson, supporting a candidate who advocates for these rights is essential. He also feels strongly about the importance of trans rights and accessible healthcare. He believes that transgender individuals deserve both legal protections and access to comprehensive healthcare, free from discrimination. A New York ballot initiative focuses on public health measures to increase resources for healthcare access, aligning with Richardson’s view that healthcare access is a core issue for all voters, regardless of their gender or sexuality. “I feel very strongly about trans rights, and I truly believe that Kamala will do more for the community,” he said.

Richardson’s political beliefs have developed independently of his family, who largely support former President Donald Trump. Growing up, Richardson was often surrounded by conservative perspectives, but his views began to shift as he explored issues important to him. Despite the political differences, Richardson says he maintains respect for his family’s views, though he feels strongly that his stance aligns with the policies he believes will promote inclusivity and equality. “I respect my family’s views, but I do not and never will agree with them,” Richardson said.

Like many people his age, Richardson views voting as a crucial responsibility. He’s concerned that some citizens overlook the significance of voting. To him, staying engaged and informed about candidates and policies is essential to shaping a future aligned with his values, especially regarding social justice and healthcare.

“People should care who the president of their country is. It is insane how many people I know that don’t vote,” Richardson said.

Isabella David

Isabella David, a 20-year-old public relations major and junior at the University of Miami, her decision to vote – and who to vote for – was never in doubt.

“I knew, honestly, no matter who the Democratic candidate was, I was not voting for Trump,” she said. “A lot of people think their vote doesn’t matter, but I think everyone’s vote matters,”

The Silver Spring, Maryland, native, said reproductive rights are at the heart of her decision. “One of the biggest topics throughout this election has been reproductive rights,” she said, emphasizing her support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. David comes from a family that has historically voted liberal, which has influenced her own political leanings.

For David, the right to choose extends beyond abortion; it encompasses broader healthcare for women. “There’s a lot of healthcare that’s getting grouped in with these laws, not just abortion,” she said. “I think it’s fundamentally a right that women should have,” she added, pointing out that healthcare and women’s safety shouldn’t be a debate.

David’s home state of Maryland is one of many states that has a ballot initiative related to women’s reproductive rights this November. The “Constitutional Amendment Declaration of Rights—Right to Reproductive Freedom” seeks to protect the right to reproductive freedom within the state constitution. “Obviously, I said I was for the constitutional right for reproductive freedom. Definitely think that should be something that is protected within our lives,” she said.

On another issue, David said the high cost of pharmaceuticals is a personal concern for her, as she’s seen family members struggle with the high cost of medication. She referenced Harris’s desire to build on 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act to cap the price of prescription drugs. “I think it’s really important that people are able to keep that money instead of large pharmaceutical companies because it’s just so unnecessary and takes advantage of people,” David said.

On immigration, another contentious issue in this election, David acknowledges criticism of Harris’s stance, but she believes Harris is working to make the process of gaining citizenship more accessible, especially for those fleeing dangerous situations. “At the end of the day, 98% of [immigrants] are just people trying to make a better life for themselves,” she said.

Paris Brady

For University of Miami students like 21-year-old Paris Brady, their ethnic backgrounds and their families’ voting history play a big role in their political opinions and who they’re voting for this November.

The nursing major voted for Kamala Harris via absentee ballot to his home state of Maryland. Brady says the two driving factors that led to his decision were his beliefs around women’s reproductive rights and his Jamaican background, as he said Jamaican immigrants largely tend to lean to the left.

As a Black man, Brady feels that his cultural background and his family’s political views have naturally led him to have more progressive views. “Being from Maryland in a Black family, my family has always traditionally voted Blue, and this election will not be any different,” Brady said. “My family is also composed of mostly Jamaican immigrants so improved access to immigration is also a major factor to me,” he added.

As for specific policies, Brady feels very strongly about protecting a woman’s right to a safe abortion across the country.

“As a nursing major, I see firsthand what limited access to abortion can do in terms of women’s health. Especially regarding topics like rape/incest and ectopic pregnancies, I think a woman’s right for full bodily autonomy is especially important in the 2024 election due to the previous revoke of Roe vs Wade,” said Brady.

This year, Maryland’s ballot initiative is about whether the state should provide a constitutional right to reproductive freedom, including abortion.

“I voted yes,” said Brady. “Because as the federal government continues to strip away rights, ratifying it in the state constitution would protect freedoms throughout the state, which indirectly would also help nearby states by offering an opportunity to travel to have an abortion.”

Brady also encourages his fellow students to participate in the upcoming election, stressing that every vote will count. In his opinion, voting is a powerful tool that can help diverse voices reach far and wide.

“The only people who seem to consistently vote nowadays are what seem to be ‘extremists’ on both sides of the political spectrum. It is important that we all vote so that the average American’s voice is heard,” he said.

This story was written in partnership with the JMM 592 Reporting the U.S. Presidential Election class.