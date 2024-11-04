Hurricanes Cross Country Competes in ACC Championships 

This past weekend, NC State hosted the ACC Cross Country Championships. The University of Miami team made the trek to Cary, North Carolina to compete. The championship was the first time that all 18 ACC women’s teams were featured. Furthermore, the 8K course included two outer loops and one inner loop through the wooded areas surrounding WakeMed Soccer Course. The 6K course had two inner loops and one outer loop.

Both men and women finished at 17 place; the women had 511 points and the men had 498 points.

Despite a challenging weekend for the ’Canes, senior Austen Cannon achieved a new school record, bringing in an impressive time of 24:05.7 in the men’s 8K, overcoming the previous record holder, Nathan Kuck, with a time of 24:09.2.

For the women, senior Daphne Lavassas was the highest performer, finishing with a time of 20:46.6 in the women’s 6K.

Other honorable mentions for ’Canes Cross Country include Senior Cormac O’Brien who improved significantly, resulting in a personal best time of 24:07.7, the second-fastest men’s 8K time in school history. Additionally, Junior Enrique appeared in the top-ten list with a time of 24:52.1.

The ’Canes were up against major performers, including the Notre Dame women who pulled out their first ACC championship win. Additionally, Wake Forest came out on top on the men’s side, for the second time in three years.

Looking forward, you can catch the ’Canes in action at the NCAA South Regional Championships on November 10 as they fight to secure a spot at the NCAA Championships in Madison, Wisconsin on November 23.