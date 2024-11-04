UM student employee minimum wage raised to $13

The minimum wage for UM student-employees has risen to $13/hour as of Oct. 7, up from $12 previously. This increase was reflected in Oct. 18 paychecks for time worked between Sept. 26 and Oct. 9.

Student-employees in all sectors, including UM Libraries, the Department of Wellness & Recreation and Housing & Residential Life, will receive a wage increase this fall. The University of Miami currently employs 5,500 of its students.

This announcement comes as Florida’s minimum wage increased to $13 on Sept. 30, 2024. The state’s minimum wage will continue to increase by $1 per hour on Sept. 30 each year until it reaches $15 in 2026.

When asked about his wage increase, senior international studies and geography & sustainable development Will Carello said, “I personally am all for it. As someone who lives off-campus it definitely helps with buying more groceries, paying for textbooks, all the basic necessities like that.”

Carello is employed by Housing & Residential Life as a Desk Assistant in Pearson Residential College.

He notes that while “of course, everyone wishes it was higher… it definitely is a fair increase considering how with every passing year you work in HRL, you get a $0.25 increase in your salary as well.”

To find part-time student employment opportunities that align with your interests, skills, and class schedule, visit JobX and login with your UM credentials.