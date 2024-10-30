Miami golf dominates Hurricane Invitational with victory

The Miami Hurricanes golf team continued their hard work as they finished with their second straight first place finish in back-to-back tournaments. The ‘Canes earned the champion title against eleven teams after a three round, 6,175-yard course at the Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida.

After finishing their last tournament strong, the goal was to carry that momentum into the second, and they succeeded. Miami posted a 54-hole score of 852 (-12) on the par-72 course.

As for individually, the Hurricanes had one of their best tournaments yet. Junior Olivia Grønborg won her first individual title of the season, shooting a 208 (-8). Her game was next to perfection, as she shot par-or-better in all three rounds, counting her 11 birdies and one eagle across the 72 holes.

Grønborg wasn’t the only ‘Cane with a standout performance: freshman Sofie Hlinomazová placed third, shooting a 214 (-2). Sophomore Rebekah Gardner secured fourth, recording a 54-hole score of 215 (-1). This marks Hlinomazová’s best golf with Miami so far, and Gardner received her first top-five finish of the season.

With her second consecutive top-10 finish, freshman Cloe Amion Villarino fired an even-par 54-hole score of 216, and sophomore Barbora Bujáková scored a 221 (+5) to finish tied for 22nd.

Playing as individuals, sophomore Aada Rissanen shot a score of 220 (+4) with a top-20 finish, and junior Katie Carman scored a 240 (+24), ending in 58th place, respectively.

Coming in second after Miami with their score of 871 (+7) was Florida Gulf Coast, a whole 19 strokes behind the Hurricanes. Rounding out the podium was South Alabama, who shot 872 (+8) across the three rounds.

Individually and as a team, the Hurricanes were a success and will end their fall stretch on a winning streak. Miami will take a winter break until traveling to Palos Verdes, California, in early February to compete in the Therese Hession Regional Challenge; and hopefully come back even stronger.