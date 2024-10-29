Get ready for the 2024 Miami GEMS film festival

Lights, camera, festival! The Miami GEMS Film Festival is back with appearances from award-winning actors and possible Oscar-nominated films.

See Saorise Ronan’s acclaimed performance in “Blitz” on Oct. 30. The Academy and British Academy of Film and Televisions Arts nominee leads the drama in her most dynamic role yet.

The “Little Woman” and “Lady Bird” star plays Rita, a mother who sends her 9-year-old child to the English countryside to take him away from the dangers of World War II.

When her son abandons the countryside to travel home, Rita must embark on a dangerous mission to find him award-winning composer Hans Zimmers will keep you at the edge of your seat with his chilling score.

Catch the probable best picture Oscar nominee “Emilia Pérez” On Oct. 31. Jacques Audiard’s film dominated Cannes Film Festival and looks to take its conquest into the Academy Awards as France’s official submission for best international film.

Watch Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón command the screen in this gritty crime musical. Catch what The Hollywood Reporter calls a film that’s, “something fresh, full of vitality and affecting, held aloft by its own quietly soaring power.”

There’s no end to the action. Academy Award winner Angelia Jolie’s “Maria” and Adrein Brody’s “The Brutalist” are just some more of the exciting films the Miami GEMS Film Festival has on its roster.

Watch your favorite actors and directors off the silver screen with live interviews. Sebastian Stan will be recording a live episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast to discuss his roles in “A Different Man” and “The Apprentice” that could make him a best actor nominee.

“Gravity” director Alfonso Cuarón will be in attendance for a marathon showing of his latest project, “Disclaimer*” starring Cate Blanchett and Sasha Baron Cohen. Stick around to the end to see him break down the hit series and accept a Precious Gems Award.

With such acclaimed projects and celebrity events, it’s no wonder tickets are selling fast. Head to the Miami GEMS Film Festival website to lock in a seat at your favorite events.

Don’t worry if your favorite will take you to the rush line, these award-winners are worth the wait.

Check which venue your ultimate experience is at and save your emailed ticket to enter. The acclaimed films can take you to Downtown Miami at the luxurious Silverspot cinemas or historic sites like Miami Dade College’s Koubek Center.

With last year’s festival featuring multiple future Oscar nominated films, now’s your chance to catch the next Academy favorite.