How Conan O’Brien is helping a Miami couple beat ALS

Comedian Conan O’Brien brought Maria Aleandra and Julian Rodriguez through dark times. They never thought he would shine a light on their life in a grueling battle with ALS.

In 2020, Rodriguez went to the hospital for pneumonia and left wondering if he had a fatal disease. The couple’s worst fears soon became their reality.

Aleandra watched Rodriguez slowly lose his voice and motor functions with their young son, Skyler. As Rodriguez recorded 300 phrases to create an artificial voice he’ll use for life, she knew she had to do something to brighten his life.

“I’d always ask him, ‘Any bucket list items?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just happy with you and Skyler,’” Aleandra said. “But, then, there was one time we were watching Conan and he looked at me and said, ‘If I could meet any celebrity, he’s the one I’d like to meet.’”

The chase was on. Being a previous NBC page gave her the perfect advantage. In secret, she got in contact with her old boss who then sent her down a chain of contacts.

After months of searching, Aleandra finally got in touch with O’Brien’s assistant. She then confessed her secret project to Rodriguez.

“He was like, ‘For real?,’” Aleandra said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, and I think we’re getting there.’”

Next thing they knew, they were set to meet with O’Brien through Zoom. Rodriguez’ comedic idol was virtually right before his eyes.

“I grew up on his late night show and love the way he interviews his guests,” Rodriguez said. “I realized what a genuine human being he is. He is a class act.”

O’Brien invited the couple to his live shows in Miami and met with them one-on-one. Rodriguez was starstruck and knew he had the chance to ask for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Rodriguez asked O’Brien if they could appear on his hit comedy podcast, “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” O’Brien immediately said yes.

The couple then joined O’Brien’s podcast studio virtually to record their episode, “Jules is Always Right.” The podcast episode was released on Sept. 5 and a complimentary visual version of the episode was uploaded to YouTube on Sept. 26. The video currently has over 50,000 views.

It’s no surprise to Aleandra that people connected with them.

“A big cornerstone of Jules’ story is the humor,” Aleandra said. “Even when we’re here in the most dire circumstances in the hospital, he’s still cracking jokes.”

During the podcast, Rodriguez’s one-liners were on-par with the comedic legend’s and even got belly laughs from O’Brien’s entire crew. O’Brien could only be impressed.

He applauded Rodriguez’s charm and encouraged him to keep developing jokes. That gave Rodriguez an extra push toward the stand-up stage. Now, he looks to conquer it in a show this November.

“I never thought I would try stand up till after my diagnosis,” Rodriguez said. “It wasn’t till I went to an open mic and watched people try and fail at getting laughs that gave me the courage to try.”

With Miami comedian Milton Granadillo, he’s perfecting his comedy set. It pulls from his life experiences and time dealing with ALS. No possible joke-material he finds at the hospital gets wasted.

Yet, ALS has no sympathy. A week after their episode on O’Brien’s podcast was released, the couple faced one of their most difficult nights.

“We had a really scary night where we thought, ‘that was it,’” Aleandra said.

The couple then decided to have a tracheostomy to improve his breathing, a critical decision for any ALS patient.

“Part of the reason [we did it], is because he really wants to do his set,” Aleandra said. “He told me, ‘I’m not ready to die. I want to stick around and do my comedy set.’”

After the procedure, nurses constantly stuck around with him. Even at 3 a.m., Rodriguez would crack open his list of pre-recorded jokes and fire them. The nurses were stunned. To Aleandra, his optimistic attitude just reminds her why she loves him.

He will now do more than perform. With a new breathing apparatus, Rodriguez looks to give joy to every audience member like O’Brien.

Rodriguez sees his set as the chance to open new doors for ALS representation and greater experiences, not a starting point for a career.

“I just want people to enjoy the jokes I work on and continue having fun,” Rodriguez said.

The couple eagerly counts down the days leading to his comedy set. Head to the Dania Improv on Nov. 27 to catch an unprecedented performance and get ready to laugh as Rodriguez turns common life events into the biggest punchlines.

See updates on Aleandra and Rodriguez’s journey on their Instagram @teamhighoctanejules and their podcast “The Couple Shift” on Spotify. Leave each episode seeing the world a little brighter.

“We’ve talked numerous times over the last year and a half,” O’Brien said on the couple’s podcast episode. “I always walk away feeling like I’ve been bathed in a golden light of gratitude and appreciation.”