REVIEW: ‘Nobody Wants This’ except for everyone who watched the series

Opposites attract. It’s been said before in real life. It’s been done before in your typical rom com. In Netflix’s new series, “Nobody Wants This,” opposites don’t just attract. They fall in love.

The show, created by Erin Foster, is a modern-day love story. In its half-hour long episodes, it explores the common consequences of unexpectedly falling in love with someone who doesn’t necessarily fit the mold for the direction of your life. In this predicament, you can’t have it all; sacrifices have to be made.

Kristen Bell stars as Joanne, a confident, non-religious woman who shares a suggestive podcast with her sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe). While on the hunt for a non-toxic relationship, she meets Noah (Adam Brody), a reserved rabbi who feels unfulfilled by his current romance.

Both their lives quickly change for the better. The chemistry is immediate, but the connection is gradual.

Though the two characters are presented as opposites, on a deeper level, they are more alike than they seem. Although in two very different forms, both of their careers serve to advise people. In Joanne’s case, she appeals to her podcast listeners, and in Noah’s, his temple’s congregation.

While the people in their lives may not see their similarity, they feel it when they are alone.

Happiness together doesn’t come without challenges, however. Is a shield of love strong enough for a relationship to survive every external force? A whirlwind of conflict, judgment and expectations puts that question to the test.

While Bell and Brody are the stars of the show, “Nobody Wants This” is supported by the comedic relief “loser siblings,” Morgan and Sasha (Timothy Simons). Other notable characters include Sasha’s wife, Esther (Jackie Tohn), their daughter, Miriam (Shiloh Bearman), and Noah’s former girlfriend, Rebecca (Emily Arlook).

The incorporation of various cultures between the characters feels natural. It fits their personas and dynamics. Nothing feels forced and the inclusion of a different culture doesn’t feel foreign or beyond the writers’ knowledge.

The show differs from other romantic comedies in the sense since it is more honest and vulnerable. Viewers anticipate what’s happening, not because they’re interpreting it, but rather because the characters are explicitly saying it and describing their emotions. They navigate their feelings, flaws and every thought on screen, taking viewers through it all.

It strips rom coms of their ambiguity and prolonged build-up clichés in a way that supports Joanne’s open-book character. It demonstrates how she brings the quality out of Noah, a once more private person.

While it doesn’t mirror every other rom com, it does weave in some aspects, with some of that classic cheesiness and predictability, but in just the right doses.

Aside from the writing and acting, other factors in the show make it all the more entertaining and higher quality, emphasizing the significant moments and characters in every scene. Close-up shots are often used, placing viewers inside the minds of the characters, making the scenes more personal.

In one instance, a monochromatic frame established a crowd of people dressed in neutral tones and Joanne stood out in a vivid red outfit. Using only visuals, she is proven to be a main character and catches the audience’s attention at all times.

A stellar, perfectly fitting soundtrack is the cherry-on-top to the show-watching experience. Every song is used at just the right moment to precisely encapsulate specific emotions, from the romantic mood-setting of Rihanna’s, “Love on the Brain,” to Olivia Rodrigo’s jealousy-ridden, “Obsessed.”

The 10-episode series debuted on Sept. 26 and took the world by a storm. It’s humorous, easy to follow along and exciting. Simply put, it’s bingeable— for many, within the span of one day. Following the immense success of “Nobody Wants This,” Netflix confirmed a season two can be expected.

In the show’s entirety, I was hooked. There was never a dull moment. I was always left wanting more and ready to watch the story continue unfolding in the next episode. I would highly recommend it – I already have – to everyone I know, as a lighthearted break from reality.

Rating: 5/5