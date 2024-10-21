The Jewish community comes together to remember Oct. 7 at UM

A year after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, members of the Jewish community came together at the University of Miami to pay tribute to the event and reflect on the past year. It was a packed event capturing the Jewish spirit on campus, with guest speakers ranging from Rabbis to Jewish students, the mayor of Coral Gables, and personal accounts of Oct. 7 and the recent war. The event began with an acknowledgment of the day’s significance.

Fallon Zemlensky, vice president of Chabad, said, “[Israel] endured the largest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Over 1200 lives were brutally taken, and approximately 254 people were taken hostage. This day will forever carry a heartbreaking weight.”

Some talked about how Oct. 7 empowered them to do more and help their community.

“We feel for each member as though they are our own blood,” said Betty Srour, President of Hillel at the University of Miami. “We feel deep pain. Pain for our brothers and sisters who don’t know if they are going to live and are tortured every day.”

A local rabbi spoke about the Jewish people’s historical resilience, reminding us of the importance of perseverance and how, in history, Jews had to go through much conflict and persecution, but today, they still persevere.

“Amid this violence, something remarkable has emerged. The heart of our people, the Jewish nation, is showing its true beauty in the face of horror…Communities have come together like never before. Strangers are embracing each other with love and support.”

When talking about the events on Oct. 7, Ori Ascher, an Israeli tank crew member, shared his accounts of how he felt that day, experiencing shock and disbelief while feeling a strong sense of duty to protect his country. In the days after the attack, he was stationed on the border of Israel and Lebanon, where the tank he was in was hit. Ascher lost his left leg and shared his journey of recovery.

“My scale of 1-10 of painful stuff has become real,” Ascher said. “And then feels like you don’t want to exist anymore… and you are willing to do anything for this sensation to go away.”

Ascher showcased the importance of resilience, faith, perspective and humor. When he lost his leg, he recalled joking with his commander about disability benefits shortly after suffering his injury. Ascher’s experience highlighted his determination to persevere through adversity while fighting for what he believed in.

The mayor of Coral Gables, Vince Lago, also attended and emphasized the importance of community in troubling times.

“In this community, you are not only welcomed, you are loved,” Lago said, emphasizing that everyone, no matter their religious beliefs, is welcomed and loved in the community of Coral Gables.

While much of the evening was taken to reflect on the grief and trauma of the past year for the Jewish community, the speakers looked to the future with hope. Speaking about the need to advocate for peace and ensure that events on Oct. 7, 2023, will not be forgotten. Many talked about the best way to honor those who lost their lives: to live with purpose and work towards change to a better future where such events no longer occur.

As the event ended, the mood was of reflection, hope, and determination.

A senior at the University of Miami who served as commander in a combat unit at the border of Egypt, said, “We have to take this community and give it everything. It’s not just about what happened on Oct. 7, but about continuing to show strength, resilience, and unity every day after.”