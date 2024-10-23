Hurricanes’ defense must step up in pivotal home matchup versus FSU

The ‘Canes come into their rival weekend against an underwhelming Florida State team as hot as can be. Miami’s offense still ranks number one in the country in scoring, passing yards, scrimmage yards per game, and much more. The problem with the offense, at least through the first six games, was the lack of production in the first half, and overall rushing offense.

Miami’s offense scored 17 points and took a 24-17 lead into halftime last week in Louisville, the first time they did that against an ACC opponent. Miami also averaged 5.5 yards a carry with Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher both running for over 70 yards against Louisville. While the offense fixed their highlighted issues, the defensive struggles have continued to keep Miami in close games against tougher opponents.

Through the first four weeks of the season, the defense ranked top 10 in total defense and looked very elite against much weaker opponents, even without their dominant edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. That dominance through the early weeks statistically has hidden Miami’s struggles as they are ranked 21st in the country in total defense as of week eight. However, in the past three games against ACC opponents, Miami has allowed an average of 39 points and 404 total yards a game. That is the highest points allowed out of all ACC teams through only three games.

The problem with the defense has been its inability to stop explosive plays throughout the entirety of football games in both the run and passing game. Just last week they allowed 15 plays of 10 yards or more which includes seven plays going for over 20 yards. The pass rush has been as good as advertised however, Reuben Bain led the country last week with 10 quarterback pressures and the Canes’ had three sacks on the day. Bain told the media after the game, “I feel like my production was pretty decent, nothing crazy, expecting a lot more out of myself”. Opposing receivers getting open too quickly has plagued Miami’s pass rush and has held them back from recording monster stats.

Fortunately for Miami, they play a homecoming game infront of what should be a packed Hard Rock Stadium against a bottom 25 team in Florida State. The timing of this game seemingly couldn’t be more perfect for the struggling defense to get back on track before their end of season playoff push. FSU has the sixth worst run game out of all 134 FBS teams this season averaging only 73 yards a game. Their passing offense isn’t much better, they average 203 yards a game, which ranks them at 83rd in the country.

The ‘Canes can’t fall asleep in what feels like a trap game this Saturday, Coach Cristobal talking about the game said, “We never look at the record, whatever the record of any team is in this rivalry, you’re going to get the best version of them, and they’re going to get the best version of you”. With Florida State’s defense ranking 75th in the country, the number one offense in the country should have a field day. Assuming the Seminoles are forced to play from behind, it will be up to Miami’s secondary, players like Ja’Dais Richard, Daryl Porter, and O.J. Frederique to step up and shut the game down.

Numbers aside, the matchup this week at Hard Rock should be electric for the Hurricanes. The team has called for a complete orange out and Miami fans are eager to see their new, dominant team try and break the Seminoles three game win streak. Coach Cristobal spoke about his anticipation for the game, “Such an insanely awesome rivalry like we’ve always had with Florida State but at the same time keeping the main thing the main thing.”

All the momentum and talent is in Miami’s favor, and as long as they stay focused, Miami’s 2024 dominance should continue against their conference rival, but the defense will need to step up to make that happen.