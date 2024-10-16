Alex ‘A-Rod’ Rodriguez visits UM in fireside chat with ALPFA 

The Association of Latino Professionals for America hosted former MLB player and successful entrepreneur Alex Rodríguez for a fireside chat with Damien Riviera, ALPFA CEO on Oct. 2 in the Shalala Student Center. They discussed baseball and business with an emphasis on discipline and success.

Riviera noted that everyone has a brand, pointing out Rodriguez’s brand as a baseball player and a successful businessman. He asked Rodriguez how students can build their own brand, given that students are just beginning to get their foot in the door of their respective fields. He noted that a person’s brand is a “byproduct” of who they are, emphasizing the importance of a good reputation.

“What sets you apart is your reputation—how you treat people, how you conduct yourself, and whether people can trust you to get the job done,” Rodriguez said to eager students.

Another important piece of advice he gave students was to “be present.” Rodriguez gave the audience an example from his own life, a meeting he had with fellow entrepreneur and NBA megastar Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Recounting the meeting, he said he “walked into the room… made sure I was on time, I made eye contact, and I took notes.”

“Afterward, Magic told me he’d never seen an athlete do that. That’s how I set myself apart,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez then turned to students for questions during the event. A notable question that was asked was about how to manage one’s time. He gave the audience an example of what his schedule tends to look at this time of year; being in and out of meetings in addition to his vast media appearances due to the MLB playoffs.

He emphasized how he has to be specific in what he prioritizes and surround himself with the right people to balance this schedule.

“My schedule is all about focus,” said Rodriguez, “I spend 50% of my time with our players, our president and our development staff… I make sure my direct reports have the direction they need to succeed.”

Rodriguez continued with the theme of students surrounding themselves with like minded individuals. He noted that students should try to be around “A-level” talent, because it usually attracts the same “kind of player.”

“At the end of the day, you’ll do business with two types of people– those you like and those you respect,” Rodriguez said. “Your reputation is everything, so make sure it’s people you can trust.”