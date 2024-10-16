Rising Puerto Rican star Bodine set to ignite III Points festival

Miami’s music scene is about to heat up with Puerto Rican artist Bodine making her festival debut at III Points on Oct. 18. Bodine, known for fusing genres like amapiano and reggaeton, has been making waves with her sultry singles “Tu Mujer” and “X n la espalda X n el cuello” released this summer.

Her latest track “Titerita,” dropping on Oct. 25, is described as a fiery perreo hit that pays homage to reggaeton icon Ivy Queen. The song, accompanied by a vibrant neon yellow-themed music video directed by Joaquin Castillo, embodies Bodine’s rebellious side and showcases her signature blend of sensuality and empowerment.

Fans attending III Points can expect Bodine to bring her full “reggaeton era” to the stage. Her set will likely feature tracks from her latest album,”Quemo Lento,” which includes standout unique songs like “Nalgaje” and “Lo Nuestro.” Bodine’s music spans a range of moods, from the beach-ready reggae vibes of “Rayos de Sol” to the acoustic heartbreak ballad “Bambi.”

In preparation for her festival debut, Bodine has been dedicating two hours daily to choreography practice. She views this performance as a crucial step in defining her stage presence and connecting with her audience.

“I understand who I am on stage,” Bodine said, hinting at the powerful and seductive persona she embodies as an entertainer.

Bodine’s artistic journey has been one of growth and self-discovery. She describes her current musical phase as effortless, with songs flowing naturally from her experiences. Her goal is to create, mix and release music consistently, taking advantage of her independence as an artist.

Drawing inspiration from icons like Britney Spears and Ivy Queen, Bodine sees herself as part of a larger movement in Latin music. She expresses gratitude for being included in this wave of female artists pushing boundaries and redefining genres.

Looking ahead, Bodine plans to continue releasing singles and building her presence in the industry. As she prepares to take the III Points stage, Bodine remains grounded in her creative process.

She finds inspiration in her day-to-day life while bathing, smoking, meditating or sleeping. This down-to-earth approach contrasts with her bold stage presence, creating a compelling dichotomy that fans are sure to witness at her performance.

With her unique blend of genres, empowering lyrics and magnetic stage presence, Bodine’s III Points debut promises to be a highlight of the festival. This performance could mark the beginning of a new chapter in her rising career.