Classes go virtual as Hurricane Milton heads toward Florida

All University of Miami classes will be held remotely starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10 in response to the threat of Hurricane Milton, predicted to make landfall on Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the Tampa Bay region.

Additionally, all in-person meetings and campus events scheduled during this time will be canceled. The Herbert Wellness Center, Student Center Complex and libraries on the Coral Gables and Marine campuses will be closed, while dining halls will remain open.

The Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Naples and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Naples will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. All other UHealth clinical operations will continue as scheduled.

While Hurricane Milton is not expected to hit Miami directly, tropical storm wind gusts, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall and tornado warnings are possible.

The University community is encouraged to follow University of Miami Emergency Management social media accounts, @UMiamiENN on Instagram, X and Facebook, for updates on the storm.