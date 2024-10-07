Miami volleyball swept by UVA on the road

Sunday marked the Hurricane’s fifth loss as division rivals, the Virginia Cavaliers, swept them in three sets at John Paul Jones Arena.

A match of runs, the Hurricanes began the first set with an 8-5 lead, capped off with a service ace from sophomore Grace Lopez.UVA would answer, tying it at 10 all with a 3-0 run.

The Hurricanes were given life from Senior Paula Guersching’s block, propelling them to a 15-13 lead, but Virginia would come back and win the set 25-21.

The second set proved just as wavering, as the ‘Canes went on a 4-0 run with help from junior Flomarie Heredia Colon’s kill, assisted by junior Milana Moisio, and redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez’s following ace.

Colon led the team with 11 kills and six digs, with redshirt freshman Ariana Rodriguez earning an additional two kills and nine digs.

With the set scored at 11-8 in the ‘Canes favor, the Cavaliers would take control, winning 25-22

The final set continued to pronounce UM’s woes, as Virginia held onto the lead throughout, despite the ‘Canes four blocks and 123 kills. The final set went to the Cavaliers, 25-16.

Miami returns for a homestand against conference opponents Notre Dame and Louisville on October 11 and 13, looking to once again climb the ACC rankings.