Nicki Nicole stuns Miami with dazzling vocal mastery

Argentinian star Nicki Nicole showed out with an incredible concert at the Fillmore at Miami Beach on Sept. 28. With Argentinian stars like Duki, Bizarap and Trueno getting recognition worldwide, it’s the perfect time for Argentina’s sweetheart to launch her first USA Tour.

Nicki is no stranger to the Miami audience. Her last performance was eight months ago at the Vibra Urbana Festival at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Grounds.

After an introductory red and white light show, the LED screen background turned into a green stormy sky as dancers marched onto stage. Nicki struts to the center of the stage as her viral song with Bizarap, “song,” ignited the crowd.

Nicki threw up a heart hand gesture in an act of gratitude and love for her beloved fans. Suddenly, the distinct high energy from “DISPARA ***”filled the air accompanied by dancers dressed in black overalls and white tops.

The track finished off with a gunshot sound effect as the dancers dropped dead. A back light then shined on Nicki as she says, “Miami muchas gracias, los amo,” to a sold out Fillmore crowd.

Throughout the concert, the band had amazing transitions and gave tracks like “Intoxicao” a boom that enhanced the instrumental. Popular trap track “8 AM” got the performance it deserves.

As the sun rose on a pyramid in the background, Nicki delivered a flawless vocal display of skill, smoothly transitioning from rapping to singing.

Nicki’s singing did not stop there, as she delivered a beautiful performance of “Plegarias.” The song’s soft piano instrumental demanded the audience raise their cellphone’s flashlights. The visuals on screen overlaid onto a live shot of Nicki gave the impression we were watching an angel singing.

Her fierce stage presence and feminine energy was spectacular the whole night. It was very emphatic during her performance of “Grillz”, “No voy a llorar :’),” “Alumbre” and her cover of “Tuyo.” Again, the band provided an excellent balance of vocals and instrumentals.

This phase of the concert was a dazzling display of artistry and vocal prowess. Nicki was hitting her stride. With her signature blend of urban pop and Latin trap, Nicki’s voice soared through the venue crystal clear and full of emotion. Her voice demonstrated remarkable versatility, smoothly moving from deep, resonant tones to brilliant high notes that electrified the crowd.

Nicki showed love to multiple genres with performances of cumbias like “Otra Noche” and “Ojos Azules.” A dancer followed Nicki around with a rose which made for a playful dynamic on stage.

After an energetic performance of “Una Foto,” the dancers striked a pose and broke out into a dance battle of the genders. The dancers split, men and women facing off as Nicki played referee. Then, in a shocking twist, one woman broke the stalemate by grabbing her male opponent mid-battle for an electric kiss.

Nicki Nicole with her dancers at her performance at the Fillmore on September 28, 2024. Photo Credit // Gabriel Mena Pollock.

She then performed banging tracks like “Ella No Es Tuya,” “No Toque Mi Naik,” “Marisola” and “PERROS&GATA$.” The onslaught of danceable tracks had the arena pulsed with energy as the crowd moved in perfect harmony with the music.

The entire audience had become one living, breathing entity. They were ready for the final act.

Nicki electrified the crowd with her breakthrough hit “Wapo Traketero.” Her confident flow and alluring stage presence befit that of a seasoned veteran. The audience was captivated by her distinctive voice delivering the catchy lyrics over the trap beat.

The crowd started chanting and begging for “Mamichula.” As suspense built, Nicki walked to the back of the stage and Trueno, Nicki’s ex and Argentine rapper, appeared on screen to which the audience exploded. Nicki’s distinctive blend of trap flow and vibrant energy created a dynamic and memorable performance.

In the final moments, Nicki gave an electrifying performance of “YaMeFui,” featuring a Sci-Fi visual creating an immersive, futuristic backdrop. Dancers twirled glowing light sticks in sync with the pulsing beat.

Nicki was full of energy, delivering her verses with a fierce presence that had the crowd hooked. I was not expecting such an action packed ending. The crowd was still itching for more as the lights turned back on.

I didn’t expect the concert to be as immersive and action-packed as it was. It was a thrilling experience, blending high-energy performances, captivating visuals and impressive vocal prowess that kept the audience fully immersed from start to finish. Her fierce presence and genre-defying music make her live shows a must-see for fans of Latin music and memorable live entertainment.