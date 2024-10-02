Cavinder twins return to Miami to lead Hurricanes

After initially announcing their departure from The U, Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to return to play for their fifth and final year of collegiate eligibility.

“Playing with Hanna and finishing my career off at Miami means so much. That’s why I chose to come back,” Haley said.

This duo was critical in leading Miami in its 2023 season, when they advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history, and now they are back to captain the Hurricanes for the 2024 campaign.

Haley’s standout season in 2023 earned her All-ACC Second-Team honors, and she led the ‘Canes, averaging 12.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds. Hanna averaged 3.8 points per game and played a key role in the team’s energy and chemistry.

The Cavinders were named captains along with Notre Dame transfer forward Natalija Marshall, Michigan transfer forward Cameron Williams and senior guard Jasmyne Roberts. This year differs from the 2022-23 season, as it comes with new challenges, such as leading a squad that looks different than the one they had left.

The team that made it to the Elite Eight during the NCAA tournament two seasons ago has experienced quite a few changes since the twins’ return.

Key veterans like Roberts have been an anchor for the team to rely on, but several new transfers and underclassmen have been influential in reshaping the team dynamic as well, which has positioned the twins in a unique leadership role.

Tricia Cullop, entering her first year as head coach of the Hurricanes, has also acknowledged the positive impact the twins have on the team.

“They’re the two hardest workers I’ve ever coached,” Cullop said. “They have a great mindset and they are so competitive.”

In addition, as leaders, the Cavinders will be instrumental in helping build team chemistry.

“The more we hang out outside [of basketball] and the more we enjoy each other will allow us to be successful on the court as well,” Haley said.

This past offseason, the team has taken part in several team bonding activities outside of basketball, such as going to the pool and having dinner together. Along with that, they have upcoming tournaments that will allow them to have a better understanding of how they play together before the official season begins.

Haley and Hanna’s will make their return to the hardwood on Nov. 4 for Miami’s season opener against Stetson.