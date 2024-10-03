A look into the rest of the Miami Hurricanes 2024 football schedule

The Miami Hurricanes have garnered national attention early in the college football season, echoing the excitement surrounding the 2001 National Championship team. The ‘Canes are off to a strong start, currently ranked number eight in the AP Poll with a record of 5-0.

Following their season opening win in Gainesville against the University of Florida, discussions about the Hurricanes’ potential for a successful season and a playoff appearance began to surface. After four weeks, many analysts are considering Miami a contender for the national championship.

After decisively defeating an SEC opponent on the road, the Hurricanes have gained a confidence that has propelled them to their current 5-0 record.

In addition to the UF game, Miami has also excelled against Florida A&M, Ball State, and USF, with two of those victories being blowouts. The Hurricanes defeated Florida A&M 56-9 and Ball State 62-0. While the USF game was closer, the ‘Canes pulled away in the second half to beat the Bulls 50-15 in Tampa, Florida. Miami was on the winning side of a controversial call against VT, but remains undefeated.

Let’s take a look at their remaining schedule for the regular season.

Vs. University of California, Berkeley, Oct. 5

The Hurricanes will travel across the country to face Cal on October 5. It’s important to note that last season, when Ward was with the Washington State Cougars, the Bears defeated them at Berkeley, 42-39. The Bears will be coming off a bye week, giving them extra time to prepare for the ‘Canes after starting their season 3-1. Cal opened conference play with a loss against Florida State, 14-9.

Vs. Louisville, Oct. 19

Louisville stands out on the Hurricanes’ schedule this season. After opening ACC play with a win over Georgia Tech, Louisville is currently ranked 22nd in the nation, making them the highest ranked team the Hurricanes will play, as of now. Sixth year senior quarterback Tyler Shough leads the Cardinals with 1,114 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception. Shough has been a key to the Cardinals strong start and will pose a serious threat to the ‘Canes defense.

Vs. Florida State University, Oct. 26

The Hurricanes will face FSU during Miami’s Homecoming Weekend. As excited as everyone gets for homecoming, this game in particular stirs up enthusiasm among fans due to the long-standing rivalry between the two schools. FSU leads the overall series 35-33, and the teams are tied 3-3 in their last six matchups. Last season, FSU defeated Miami, 20-27. Despite their successful run, the Hurricanes are a different team this year, while FSU has suffered significant losses to Memphis, Georgia Tech, and Boston College, setting the Hurricanes up for a triumphant homecoming game.

Vs. Duke University, Nov. 2

The last time the Hurricanes faced the Blue Devils was in October 2022, at Hard Rock Stadium, resulting in a significant loss of 45-21. For the first time in 30 years, Duke has begun a football season undefeated, 5-0. Although ranked below the Hurricanes, Duke could be college football’s “biggest surprise.” Key player, senior running back Star Thomas, is averaging 4.8 rushing yards per carry, which could pose a threat to Miami’s defensive line.

Vs. Georgia Tech, Nov. 9

After narrowly losing to Georgia Tech last October, the Miami Hurricanes will seek revenge this season. The Yellow Jackets currently have a 3-2 record, and their stud safety Clayton Powell-Lee is a key concern for the Hurricanes. He has recorded 120 stops and 13 broken-up passes over the past two years. Georgia Tech struggles significantly with turning the ball over, which contributes to their losses.

Vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 23

At the bottom of the ACC, Wake Forest has a record of 1-2 so far this season, with losses to Ole Miss and Virginia, and a victory over NC A&T. While Wake Forest may not pose a serious threat to Miami at the moment, it is still early in the season. Despite the odds being against them, one key player for the Hurricanes to watch is Jasheen Davis, a pass rusher who recorded 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles last season.

Vs. Syracuse, Nov. 30

Syracuse enters conference play with a 2-1 record. A standout player for Syracuse is quarterback Kyle McCord, who finished the game against Georgia Tech with 350 passing yards and four touchdowns. If the Hurricanes can secure a victory against Syracuse at the end of conference play, it will provide a significant confidence boost heading into the playoffs.