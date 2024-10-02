Tate McRae’s hot new single review “it’s ok, i’m ok”

Tate McRae again set the world on fire when she showcased her unreleased song “it’s ok, i’m ok” on Aug. 22 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The song officially released Sept. 12 and since has over 25 million streams on spotify and has yet to appear on music charts.

Surrounding the release, the music video for “it’s ok, i’m ok” was released Sept. 13 and has gotten over nine and a half million views on YouTube. The track has taken over trends and radios and is on the road to #1 Top Hit on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Tate McRae’s latest single, “it’s ok, i’m ok,” delivers a vibrant mix of infectious energy and emotional depth. Channeling the confident vibes of her earlier hits like “Greedy” and “Exes,” McRae blends nostalgic early 2000s pop-dance beats with her signature smooth, smoky vocals.

The track’s fast-paced chorus hits hard, reflecting McRae’s resilience in the face of heartbreak. Polished production and a well-crafted outro highlight her unstoppable rise in the pop world.

Lyrically, “it’s ok, i’m ok” is an anthem for those who have moved on from a relationship, capturing the bittersweet feelings of watching an ex find someone new.

McRae moves from initial jealousy to self-assuredness and acceptance, as seen in lines like, “See you so excited, you got him locked down”, and the sarcastic retort, “And she be like, ‘He’s so perfect’ / I be like, ‘Oh, what version?’”

The empowering chorus, “It’s okay, I’m okay,” serves as a declaration of self-love and independence, emphasizing that McRae refuses to be defined by her past. The outro, “I don’t want him anyway, girl, take him,” reinforces her emotional detachment and newfound strength.

Adding to the track’s energy, the choreography features dynamic, confident movements that perfectly match the song’s empowering message. McRae’s dance showcases her strong stage presence, with fluid transitions that convey both vulnerability and empowerment, enhancing the song’s themes of resilience and self-acceptance.

With its irresistible beats and relatable message of self-acceptance, “it’s ok I’m ok” is a testament to McRae’s ability to create catchy, empowering pop tracks. It’s a reminder that heartbreak doesn’t define us, and that healing and growth always prevail. This track is bound to resonate with both longtime fans and new listeners alike.