Don’t forget about Isaiah Horton in Miami’s wide receiver room

At the beginning of the season, the Hurricanes had three of their receivers named on the preseason watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, awarded annually to the nation’s top pass catcher, and Isaiah Horton wasn’t one of them.

Horton is second in both receiving yards and receptions for the Hurricanes this season. The redshirt sophomore has put up impressive numbers in nearly every game this season, yet there’s been little buzz around him outside of Coral Gables.

With talented teammates and a Heisman-worthy quarterback, Horton has to make the most of the limited opportunities thrown his way. This season, he’s done just that, doubling his production from his first two seasons by totaling 22 receptions for 312 yards and two touchdowns with a 14.2 yards-per-catch average through five games.

Despite not receiving the same recognition, Horton’s commitment to his teammates and their success highlight the depth of talent in Miami’s wide receiver room and his determination to rise alongside them.

“I just want to keep getting better with my brothers … I just want to push them to be as great as they can,” Horton said after Miami’s win over the University of South Florida (USF). “I want them to push me to the best of my limit, and I just want to push all my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to work with them. I want to be out there together, and I want us to all shine. I want them to shine before I can.”

Horton had his best game of the season so far against USF, with a career-high performance of 108 yards, eight receptions and one touchdown. Horton showed off his ball skills with a 29-yard pass from redshirt senior quarterback Cam Ward late in the third quarter.

This past week, in Miami’s close battle against Virginia Tech, he was a key component to their win, despite having a quieter game statistically. While he only had three receptions for 34 yards, Horton scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Then, on the very next drive, he joined the field with the defense – eventually emerging with the ball seconds after Tech’s attempted game-winning pass to prove Miami’s win. While there was additional confusion about the play after that, it’s clear now Horton was vital to the last-minute victory.

Excelling at multiple positions is not an easy feat. Horton’s ability to perform all around the field is a testament to his consistency and versatility, especially when performing without the same level of attention as other players.

“He’s always been a hard worker,” Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said to reporters. “And he’s another guy that’s really, really hungry for more.”

While Horton has been exceptional, credit must also be given to Ward, as almost every pass catcher on the team has caught at least one pass from him. Ward is quick to recognize his receivers’ hard work, even going so far as to say their dedication to the game motivates him.

“He’s made big strides since I got here,” Ward said to reporters when asked about Horton. “That boy’s a ball player. He lives in the film room with me. That’s all he wants to do is go to class, play football and watch film. He makes me want to play better.”

Miami’s wide receiver room is strong and dynamic, building off each other’s energy. There have been three games this season where a different receiver has led the team in receiving yards, with Horton shining in their win against USF.

“That just goes to show you how unselfish we’re playing right now,” said Restrepo, a fifth-year senior who leads the team in receiving yards, to the media. “And it shows you how dangerous our offense is.”