Club Space returns after months of renovation

Miami’s iconic Club Space celebrated its highly anticipated reopening last Thursday. Club Space closed in May 2024 for renovations and officially reopened on Sept. 17. The grand reopening featured an exciting lineup of four different DJs — Peggy Gou, John Talabot, Alinka, Ms. Nada and Sister System.

The nightclub posted its reopening announcement on Instagram, and tickets for the weekend sold out in under 30 minutes.

“I found out they were reopening through their Instagram and I was lucky enough to see their post 6 minutes after it was posted,” Aris Montero, a senior studying creative advertising, said. “I FaceTimed my friend Josh Abel and got tickets immediately because we both love house music and Club Space.”

Adding to the excitement was the celebrity appearance of famous Miami influencer, Alix Earle. Her presence at Club Space was particularly anticipated by University of Miami students and fans.

The anticipation began just hours before her arrival, as she posted two TikToks of her process of getting ready to go out for the night: “GRWM Night out in Miami” and “OOTN Night in Miami.”

“We may be out tonight until the sun rises. Club Space is open in Miami again,” Earle said.

UM students had the chance to meet Earle at Club Space both on the dance floor and even in the restroom. Fans eagerly took pictures with her and shared them on social media, granting Club Space even more attention.

Unlike other clubs in Miami and like Earle said, Club Space is notorious for late night parties that go into mornings, afternoons and evenings that follow. This distinction keeps clubgoers coming back.

One of the club’s most standout features is the iconic upper terrace which has a transparent, retractable roof that opens to the sky. This allows clubgoers to watch the stars transition to sunrise as they dance and enjoy the music on the dance floor.

The excitement didn’t stop with Earle’s appearance; the hype continued on Sept. 22 when well-known Australian DJ Fisher took the stage.

Fisher is beloved by many in the Miami music scene, as he has performed at Ultra Music Festival in Miami multiple times. His set on Sunday began at 5 a.m. and lasted until 11 a.m.

“Fisher’s set was so good, and it was totally worth staying up. It was cool to see him perform in a smaller, more informal setting,” Brooke Wolkowicz, a UM student on the pre-dental track, said.

On that morning, the roof then opened to reveal a beautiful sunrise that lit up the club.

The reopening of Club Space marks a revitalization of Miami’s nightlife. With its commitment to hosting well-known DJs, special events and having celebrity appearances, Club Space is set to be a hotspot for both locals and visitors. For more information, follow @club.space.miami on Instagram, @clubspacemiami on X, or visit their website, clubspace.com.