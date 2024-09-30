Ultra 2025 headliner Zedd on “Telos,” his album a decade in the making



World renowned DJ and producer Zedd was just announced as part of the lineup for Ultra 2025, where he’s expected to showcase his third studio album, “Telos”. Released after almost a decade since his last album, “Telos” promises to transform Ultra into an immersive audio-visual spectacle, blending genres and pushing the boundaries of live electronic music performance.

The concept album features John Mayer, Bea Miller, Muse and Remi Wolf, all of whom brought their own sound to the concept album.

Zedd had been accumulating these songs that were more geared towards his personal taste and vision for the last decade. He then found them a home in “Telos”.

Unlike his past albums “Clarity” and “True Colors”, “Telos” is designed as a cohesive musical journey, perfectly suited for the festival environment. Fans at Ultra 2025 can anticipate a seamless set that mirrors the album’s flow.

The opening track “Out of Time” featuring Bea Miller starts with an orchestra-like tune up that leads into a stretched-out synth chord. Miller’s vocals and imaginative lyrics fit perfectly with Zedd’s signature electronic melody.

The classically influenced outro blends seamlessly into their second collaborative track, “Tangerine Rays.” It fuses electronic dance music and pop with its dramatic strings and dynamic tone.

On “No Gravity,” a laid back beat, gentle chords and Bava’s warm, whispering voice create a tranquil scenery. After “Shanti,” it’s a relaxing descent before the burst of energy in “Sona.”

The song features Irish folk group the olllam, which brings an enchanting flute-led melody. Zedd shined by producing buzzing synth chords, rising bells and a building beat. It sounds like an epic end credit song for an ’80s video game.

Videogames were an inspiration for Zedd. As a gamer and fan of visuals, he sees this project as a grand space movie. This concept is incorporated into his shows on tour.

Ultra-goers should prepare for a multi-sensory experience. Zedd’s mantra, “If you can hear it, I want you to see it,” will come to life on a grand scale at the festival. Expect stunning visuals synchronized perfectly with the music, especially during tracks like “Descensus”, where Zedd might recreate the album’s space movie concept with mind-bending projections and light shows.

The diverse influences in “Telos”, from classical to rock and heavy metal, will likely translate into an eclectic set that highlights the love and acceptance of the EDM community.

Zedd thanks collaborators like John Mayer and Muse for helping him reach the light at the end of the tunnel. His ultra set could potentially feature these surprise guest appearances.

After a couple of emotionally charged songs, Zedd’s “Automatic Yes” is a fun feel-good track, using a crunchy bass and bouncy keys melody that accompany John Mayer’s distinctive blues guitar notes.

To close out the album, Zedd joins forces with Muse to create a warmly familiar and nostalgic track that ends on a deceptive cadence. Some speculated this could be his way of saying, “to be continued.” When asked Zedd said, “No, it’s not.”

Zedd doubted he could make a cohesive album that felt like a musically connected cinematic experience. In fact, the process was so demanding that he stated he would never want to go through it again. He experienced symptoms of burnout like weight loss and insomnia.

“I ran into a wall,” Zedd said. “I decided to take a day off and go for a walk looking at houses because I am a big fan of architecture. When I went back to the studio I was a lot more productive.”

The album is meant to feel like a live DJ set that intelligently transitions into itself by building on key energy structures. Throughout production, Zedd was very meticulous about every single aspect of this project.

He refrained from rushing and relied on his broad knowledge of production to create a more mature sound that would resonate with time.

For a long time, this musical release was all Zedd wanted and he doubted himself along the way, but finally he achieved his goal.

Fans can expect Zedd’s Ultra 2025 performance to be a mind-bending audiovisual journey where the cinematic and genre-fusing elements of “Telos” will be brought to life. His stunning visuals, perfectly synchronized light shows and seamless transitions can create an immersive experience that transcends the boundaries of a typical EDM set.