Sylvester Cancer Center renews NCI designation

The University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center has renewed its esteemed National Cancer Institute designation five years after initially earning it, receiving an “outstanding” score.

Sylvester, a part of the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, is one of just 72 institutions that have received this designation to date, placing it in the top 4% of cancer centers in the U.S.

The NCI is a government agency that recognizes cancer centers across the country which demonstrate a commitment to developing new and better approaches to preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer through transdisciplinary, state-of-the-art research.

“NCI centers are the crown jewels of the nation’s war on cancer, and the standards are very high. It takes years of preparation and work, with strong leadership from the university, the state, and the community,” said NCI Director of Cancer Control and Population Sciences Robert Croyle, Ph.D.

This designation comes with an annual grant from the NCI, which in 2023 totaled $2.34M, as well as a myriad of ​​federal and state grants, research contracts and philanthropic contributions.

As the only NCI-designated center in South Florida, Sylvester “demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to this cause,” said UM CEO and Acting President Joseph Echevarria. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and the profound impact Sylvester has had and will continue to have on cancer research and patient care.”

Recent programs that have helped propel Sylvester to a renewal of its NCI designation include the Firefighter Cancer Initiative, a long-term study of exposures to carcinogens and ways to reduce and prevent cancer risks for Florida firefighters.

Sylvester’s Game Changer vehicles bring cancer screenings and health information to underserved communities in South Florida, seeking to address higher-than-average cancer incidence and mortality rates in these areas.

Its clinical trials have led to the FDA approval of multiple drugs, including Pralsetinib, a targeted therapy for lung cancer, in 2020.

In 2021, Sylvester was named the first World Health OrganizationCollaborating Centre for Cervical Cancer Elimination for its diligent efforts to address cervical cancer.

It has also spearheaded the $7.5 million National Human Genome Research Institute’s Molecular Phenotypes of Null Alleles in Cells program, a comprehensive effort in 2023 to understand the function of every human gene.

As a leading cancer center in a state with the second-highest cancer burden in the country, Sylvester’s efforts are paramount in the continual fight against the disease.

“Giving new hope to the 7,000 to 8,000 new patients a year we see at Sylvester is incredibly rewarding,” said oncologist and Program Director Dr. Stephen D. Nimer. “We will never relent in our quest for cures. The best is yet to come.”