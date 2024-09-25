“No CMA for For Queen B”

Having the biggest Country album of the year is not enough to win a CMA award in today’s music scene anymore.

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” not only topped the country chart, but was also a historic first for a Black woman singing country. Her album spent 22 weeks on the Billboard top 200 album ranking. Yet a CMA award wasn’t even in sight for Beyoncé, as she had zero nominations in every category.

This isn’t the first time the CMAs and its audience have clashed with Beyoncé, so let’s talk about what may have been lost in translation.

Debut Country Album

In March 2024, Beyoncé released her very first ever country album, “Cowboy Carter.” Cowboy Carter is the eighth studio album by Beyoncé and is the second of a planned trilogy of albums, following Renaissance (2022).

Beyoncé explained that the inspiration for this album came from a personal experience of feeling unwelcome and being criticized for her Southern roots. In her words, “Born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…They used to say I spoke too country / Then the rejection came, said I wasn’t country ‘nough.”

Her comments were interpreted as a reference to her 2016 performance at the CMA Awards, which faced racist backlash on social media.

Reactions and Responses

While many fans and critics appreciated Beyoncé for blending genres and bringing country music into a mainstream pop context, some critics and audiences were less receptive.

Concerns were raised about the authenticity of her country’s influence and whether it was a genuine tribute or a strategic move. There was also some backlash related to her 2016 CMA Awards performance, which faced racist comments and highlighted tensions around her crossing genre boundaries.

Regardless, Her hit “Texas Hold ‘Em” debuted at number four on the Billboard Global 200, with 31.9 million streams and 48,000 downloads sold worldwide, becoming her second top-ten hit since the survey began in 2020, after “Break My Soul” reached number six in 2022

Why she received no nominee

Critics have argued that Beyoncé’s foray into country music does not constitute a true country album, suggesting that she merely adopted superficial elements like cowboy hats and traditional instruments without fully immersing herself in the genre.

Beyoncé herself has stated that she created a “Beyoncé album,” not a country album, reflecting her intention to blend her distinct style with country influences rather than fully transition into the genre.

Many country artists rely on Nashville’s music scene to build their careers. Performing in honky-tonks, participating in writers’ rounds and gaining exposure, is the only chance they have at this industry.

Beyoncédid not need to follow this path. She did not depend on Nashville or the Country Music Association (CMA) for recognition.

Despite producing a successful album with country elements and supporting rising Black artists in the genre, she did not cater to the mainstream country music industry.

Beyoncé did not receive a CMA Award, largely because the CMA Awards focus on recognizing achievements within the country music genre, and Beyoncé is primarily known for her work in pop and R&B. The awards generally highlight artists associated with country music.

The country music’s radio airplay, which heavily influences CMA Award nominations, has also historically been dominated by white men, with limited airplay for Black female artists.

This industry bias has impacted the visibility of artists like Beyoncé, which could have impacted her chances of receiving an award.

Final Thoughts

While Beyoncé’s album brought country influences to a broader audience and celebrated her Southern roots, the industry’s biases and focus on genre-specific criteria may have overshadowed her achievements.

As the conversation continues about what defines a country album and who gets to be recognized, Beyoncé’s story highlights ongoing challenges in the music industry. Her success reflects her ability to transcend genres and push boundaries, but it also emphasizes the need for a more inclusive and evolving understanding of what marks success in the country music industry.