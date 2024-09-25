Trader Joe’s Fall 2024 Ranked Items

The best time of the year is here, which means Trader Joe’s has come out with their seasonal fall favorites. On Sept. 1, the stores swapped out their lemonade for apple cider.

Clear your cabinets and get your shopping bags ready to make room for everything apple, maple and pumpkin spice.

Below is a ranked list of four Trader Joe’s specialty fall items.

#1 Pumpkin Spiced Teeny Tiny Pretzels $3.49

These bite sized pretzels are the perfect representation of what pumpkin spice should taste like. The comforting pumpkin spice flavor is captured with orange pumpkin yogurt, pumpkin seeds and cinnamon.

The yogurt is perfectly creamy and not too overpowering, while the crunch of the pumpkin seeds on top adds not only texture but a cinnamon kick as well. This snack is the perfect balance between sweet and salty. They are also the best size to grab a handful on the go!

5/5

#2 Apple Shortbread Butter Cookies $3.49

These apple shortbread cookies are a close second on the list. The texture of these thin cookies is amazing, very soft and buttery as they melt in your mouth.

The presentation is also not to be ignored. There is a print of an apple on each one making them all the more fall themed. These cookies will remind you of the crust of an apple crisp pie on a cool fall day.

After the buttery and sweet flavor of the cookie, you can taste a hint of apple tartness. These cookies are delicious, but are definitely for those who like their cookies a bit on the plain side. If you are looking for a cookie to cleanse your pallet, I highly recommend these ones!

4.5/5

#3 HoneyCrisp Apple Cinnamon Greek Yogurt $0.99

If you enjoy a gourmet apple crisp pie filling, you will love this fall item. This apple cinnamon yogurt will take you back to the smell and taste of apple picking on a chilly fall day.

The cinnamon coating and apple pieces give the yogurt a sweet, yet tart taste. It is also a very healthy choice if you want a nutritional breakfast high in protein.

The yogurt is made with 100% whole milk, giving the yogurt an extra creamy texture.

4/5

#4 Pumpkin Greek Nonfat Yogurt $0.99

If you are looking for a healthy breakfast that also satisfies your sweet tooth, this pumpkin yogurt is for you. This yogurt is so thick and creamy, you wouldn’t even notice that it is nonfat.

The pumpkin orange color is spot on and it has a distinct spice taste to it. The pumpkin flavor does not come through as much as its cinnamon spice, but it is still a yummy alternative to plain greek yogurt.

3/5