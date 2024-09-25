‘Emily in Paris’ returns for its anticipated fourth season

Netflix’s hit series “Emily in Paris” began its highly anticipated return with its fourth season on Aug. 15. Netflix released Part 1, which consisted of the first five episodes. On Sept. 12, the five remaining episodes in Part 2 dropped.

The dramatic ending of Season 3 left viewers shocked by Camille’s unexpected pregnancy. Fans have eagerly been waiting for more drama to unfold within Emily, Gabriel and Camille’s complex love triangle.

Season 4 definitely delivered on the promise of more drama, romance, excitement and new characters—let’s talk about the main highlights of the season.

Camille’s Pregnancy Drama

The season opens with Camille confirming her pregnancy with Gabriel’s child, intensifying tension. Regardless of her pregnancy, Gabriel and Camille break up due to Gabriel’s lingering feelings for Emily.

With this, Gabriel begins expressing this love for Emily even though Emily starts Season 4 in a relationship with her boyfriend, Alfie.

Alfie and Emily’s Relationship Tensions

After Camille revealed that Gabriel was in love with Emily at the end of Season 3, Alfie became increasingly frustrated. He disliked Emily’s growing closeness with Gabriel and his jealousy grew. This conflict led to heated arguments and ultimately the demise of Emily and Alfie’s relationship.

Following their breakup, Emily finally finds herself in a relationship with Gabriel. Camille then takes on the role of the jealous ex-girlfriend.

After finding out her pregnancy was a false-positive, she continues to lie about having the baby to keep Gabriel’s attention on her. This lie led fans to hate on Camille’s character, especially after she already cheated on Gabriel in Season 3.

Gabriel and Emily’s Downfall

When they first reconnected and began dating, everything seemed magical. Fans were so excited that Gabriel and Emily finally acted on their built-up tension that began way back in Season 1.

The couple was in high spirits and finally expressed their love for each other. However, their relationship was short-lived as Camille continuously got in the way of their happiness.

Camille’s involvement in Emily and Gabriel’s relationship made both fans and Emily crazy. Emily’s breaking point occurred when Gabriel left her at the top of a mountain to ski alone so he could meet Camille at the bottom instead. He did this to keep Camille safe as he was still under the impression that Camille was pregnant.

This was a great example of dramatic irony and created more suspense within the show.

Genevieve is Introduced

Enter a new character named Genevieve. She is the newly discovered 20-something daughter of Sylvie’s husband. She starts working for Agence Grateau as Sylvie’s assistant and immediately gets taken under Emily’s wing. However, all this happens as Emily pushes through her breakup with Gabriel.

Genevieve becomes the Season 4 villain as she pines after Gabriel. She moves into his apartment building and backstabs Emily by kissing him at her housewarming party. However, Gabriel does not fully reciprocate these feelings, leaving Genevieve embarrassed.

Fans have been posting about disliking Genevieve’s messy character and questionable acting. While her introduction stirred the pot, it seemed unorganized and useless at points. Nothing wild truly happened between her and Gabriel, and Emily was quite unaware of Genevieve’s intense attraction toward him.

Marcello is Introduced

Along with Genevieve, we get another new character this season–-Marcello. He is a handsome Italian man who meets Emily atop the ski mountain after Gabriel ditches her. He guides her down the mountain and mysteriously leaves without giving Emily any contact information.

Thankfully, he returns in the season and is found to be friends with Emily’s best friend’s boyfriend, which brings him and Emily closer together.

Marcello falls hard for Emily and invites her to Rome to visit him. Emily does so and finds herself with many opportunities in Rome involving both love and work. Fans are excited to see that Emily is potentially moving on from Gabriel after three previous seasons of liking him.

Emily’s boss Sylvie demands that she move to Rome full-time to work at their new marketing firm’s Rome location. With this, Emily can help Marcello with his family business and further her relationship with him.

Season 4 Cliffhanger

With Emily’s move to Rome, fans are left with one question—Who is Emily if not in Paris? We will have to find out and watch her story unfold in Rome in Season 5!