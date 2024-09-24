Hurricanes golf secure second top-5 finish of the season

The Miami Hurricanes’ golf team finished in fifth place out of 15 teams at the Mary Fossum Invitational. This marks its second top-five finish this season, as it traveled to East Lansing, Mich. to compete this past weekend.

The ’Canes participated in the two-day, 54-hole event with a team score of 884 (+20) on the par-72, 6,370 yard course. After finishing their first tournament strong, the goal was to carry that

momentum into the second, and they succeeded.

As for individuals, sophomore Barbora Bujáková earned her first top-five finish of the season, shooting par or better in all three rounds; she placed tied for fifth, leading the team with her score of 215 (-1).

Junior Olivia Grønborg was a top-10 finisher for the second-straight tournament, tying for ninth with a score of 218 (+2).

Freshman Cloe Amion Villarino tied for 40th with a three-round score of 227 (+11), and two other Hurricanes finished in the top 75: sophomore Rebekah Gardner ended tied for 61st, scoring 231 (+15) and freshman Sofie Hlinomazová’s score of 233 (+17) secured her place as 67th.

Ole Miss took the team title with their score of 847 (-17), with Minnesota (872,+2) finishing third to conclude the top three at the Invitational.

Individually and as a team, the Hurricanes were a success, having started their season off on the right foot. Next up, Miami will travel to Virginia Beach, Va. in early October to compete in the Evie Odom Invitational.