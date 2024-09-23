Tree branch falls on campus, one student injured

One student was injured after a large canopy oak tree next to The Rock plaza split, resulting in a large branch falling and blocking the entire area on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 11 p.m.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene promptly. According to the University of Miami, the division of Student Affairs followed up with the student and will continue to do so.

On Thursday morning, the entire Rock area was closed off and the oak tree was being taken down.

“After consulting with a certified arborist, the decision was made to remove the tree since it was beyond recovery,” the University of Miami told The Hurricane.

The tree will be replaced in about a month, according to the University, with a mature tree from an on-campus tree farm currently being prepared.

Since Wednesday, the tree has been removed and the space next to The Rock plaza reopened.