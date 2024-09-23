Campbell: Cam Ward has played as advertised

After playing at an extremely high level at both Incarnate Word and Washington State, it was no secret that Cam Ward was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 transfer portal.

When it was announced that Ward had chosen to continue his collegiate career with the Miami Hurricanes, questions were raised about what Ward could potentially bring to a team with promising talent returning at skill positions, as well as his ability to transfer his game from the Pac-12 to the ACC.

Miami and Washington State may both compete against other high-level programs, but they differ in level of expectations when suiting up on Saturdays. After a brief stint where he decided to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, Ward transferred and chose Coral Gables as his destination for football this fall. Ultimately deciding on the Hurricanes was a careful decision that was made to help improve his draft stock and further take advantage of the name, image and likeness deals that are available to college football players.

Also, it didn’t hurt that Miami’s receiver room and defense are considered to be among the best in the country.

“The biggest thing [was] not [to] go somewhere where it was a whole rebuild,” Ward said to reporters. “I only have one year left, and I’m trying to make the most of it.”

Ward wanted to be in a place where he’d be in a position to win as many football games as possible.

Upon arrival in Coral Gables, Ward proved to be a vocal leader for the offense during fall camp.

“There’s a time, but you’ve got to emphasize it on your time as to whether you have to get on the guy now or wait until after practice,” Ward said to reporters after the first day of fall practice. “Effort’s a big thing in our offense and football in general. If you don’t have effort, you won’t win a lot of games.”

Ward took it upon himself to ensure that everyone was doing their job and giving maximum effort during practice.

“He chose Miami when he could have gone anywhere else because of his belief in the people, the system, and the part around him. It’s been awesome to watch him work,” Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said to reporters on the arrival of Ward. “He’s focused on what he has to focus on. It’s a blessing to have Cam Ward.”

The redshirt senior from West Columbia, Texas first took the field against Florida on Aug. 31st in Gainesville. The Gators are an opponent that some thought would be overwhelming for Ward, especially dealing with the environment of The Swamp.

Ward quickly proved otherwise.

With his lone major mistake being an early interception, Ward posted 26 completions on 35 attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in only three quarters. This performance helped the Hurricanes take down the Gators 41-17, in their building. The following week, UM took on Florida A&M at home, where Ward continued to show out, recording 20 completions for an efficient 304 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters.

Again, in a home matchup against the Ball State Cardinals, Ward showed no signs of slowing down, amassing 346 yards and five touchdowns in the 62-0 blowout victory. Back on the road against an aggressive South Florida Bulls team, Ward proceeded to throw for a season-high 404 yards and three touchdowns in the 50-15 win.

Logging at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in every game this season, it appears that Ward has exceeded expectations as a Miami Hurricane.

He now ranks second in the NCAA in passing yards (1,439), and first in passing touchdowns (14). Ward looks to continue his success throughout the rest of the season and ultimately secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.