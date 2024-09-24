Meet the 2024-25 Miami women’s basketball captains

The Hurricanes women’s basketball team has already been hard at work training at The Susan and Steven Simon’s Training Facility ahead of the 2024-25 season. With just about a month and a half until tip-off, first year ’Canes head coach Tricia Cullop has named five of her players as captains.

Jasmyne Roberts

A 6-foot-2 senior guard from Jacksonville, Florida, Roberts has bled orange and green since she walked onto campus her freshman year in 2021. She has improved every year she’s stepped on the court. From only getting 225 minutes of total action in her freshman season to being a starter averaging 11.1 points per game, Roberts looks to excel in her senior season.

Natalija Marshall

The 6-foot-5 graduate student transfer from Notre Dame will bring a winning mindset to Miami. Natalija Marshall’s senior season was her best, notching career highs in multiple categories. Marshall averaged five points, 3.7 rebounds and 20.2 minutes a game, including finishing the season with eight multi-block games and helping the Fighting Irish win the 2024 ACC Tournament championship. Marshall is expected to be a significant presence in the paint.

Cameron Williams

Another graduate student transfer, this time from Michigan, forward Cameron Williams looks to bring her great play down to sunny South Florida. Appearing in all 34 games last season, starting half of them, Williams posted scoring numbers in double digits 12 times. She also had two double-doubles last season, one of which was a 16-point, 10-rebound showing against Wisconsin. Williams is proven to be a big that can play defense but score as well.

The Cavinder Twins are back and will both be captains for the 2024-2025 season. The graduate student guards from Gilbert, Arizona will take the floor one last season in their collegiate careers after both of them did not play college basketball last year. The Cavinders played a key role in Miami’s 2023 Elite Eight run.

Haley Cavinder

Haley started every game in the 2022-23 campaign. She led the Hurricanes in scoring with 12.2 points per game, three-point percentage, free-throw percentage and minutes per game.

In her first season at Miami, Haley eclipsed the 2,000 career point mark with 16 points against Louisville. She also posted a career-high 33 points against Florida State.

Hanna Cavinder

Hanna provided a great spark off the bench during the 2022-23 season. She recorded the fewest turnovers on the team and led the Hurricanes in assist/turnover ratio at 2.3:1 in 34 games played. Hanna was also a member of the 2023 ACC All-Academic Team.

The ’Canes have some experienced leaders on their team, and Cullop will need to lean on them as she navigates her first season in Coral Gables. Their revamped roster looks to make it back to the NCAA Tournament.