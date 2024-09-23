Paramount Miami Skyscraper to light up for Hurricanes’ football season

For the duration of the Hurricanes’ football season, the Paramount Miami skyscraper alongside the south Florida skyline is to shine green and orange to showcase support for the ‘Canes. Miami fans can enjoy a great display that celebrates the early success of Miami football.

The 60 story and 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper is to light up with the world’s tallest digital football statue, an enormous University of Miami logo and a 300-foot-wide Sebastian the Ibis. This then morphs into a pair of orange and green hands forming the iconic “U” logo, resembling a football goal post, for all to see. Additionally, the cheers of “Go Canes” can and will be seen running along Paramount’s center column.

The reasoning behind honoring and cheering the University of Miami throughout their football season stems from the personal love and connection to the school from the Paramount Skyscraper’s building developer, Daniel Kodsi, CEO of the Royal Palm Companies. Daniel Kodsi is a 1991 University of Miami graduate and alumnus from the Miami Herbert Business School.

“This week and throughout the football season, we are saluting the Hurricanes with a glowing orange and green signal of support,” Kodsi said.

Kodsi’s daughter is also a University of Miami freshman this year, and is his inspiration for lighting up the skyscraper to support the ‘Canes. He also explains that the Paramount Tower is one of the signature buildings of Miami, a perfect place to display love and support to the University.

“All great cities have buildings that light-up. New York’s Empire State Building, Seattle’s Space Needle and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Paramount Miami Worldcenter has been added to the list of monumental buildings around the world. It has become downtown Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper,” Kodsi said. “Whether you are coming from air, land or sea; when you see Paramount, you know you have arrived.”

This extravagant display of support is not simple. If the Paramount Tower were to be measured horizontally, it would measure to be two and a half football fields long. Alongside the tower’s $3 million lighting system that can create a combination of 16-million colors that will be showcasing the signature colors of Miami, the skyscraper itself is America’s second-largest real estate project, and one of the nation’s largest urban core construction sites.

“When we designed the $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter, we created a highly-advanced $3-million lighting system so our skyscraper would serve as a beacon for the City of Miami,” Kodsi said.

The love not only for the University of Miami Hurricanes, but other Miami sport teams and communities can be felt through the bright and colorful display of the Paramount Tower.

“We light-up Paramount for special events and to send a signal of support to our local sports teams,” Kodsi said. “We ignite the building with the stars and stripes for national holidays; with a jumbo-sized Santa’s flying sleigh for Christmas; with the world’s largest menorah for Hanukkah; to transmit public services messages and to generate awareness of charitable efforts. This is our way of giving to the community.”

The Hurricanes continue to feel the excitement and joy from fans all over with their excellent start early on in their football season, and will continue to be passionately supported by the colorful displays of orange and green from the “beacon of the City of Miami,” the Paramount Worldcenter Skyscraper.