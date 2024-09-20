Miami Volleyball sweeps Arkansas away in opening match of the 305 Challenge

Hurricanes Volleyball (7-2) turned up the heat Thursday night to earn a victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-2), 3-0 in the 305 Challenge Tournament in Coral Gables, Florida.

Although the ‘Canes had a rough defensive start early in the first set, they quickly gained the traction they needed to maintain the upper hand throughout the match.

Grace Lopez delivered a flawless performance from the first set with 18 aces and earned 20 points for her team. Similarly, Paula Guersching tallied up 10 kills of her own and served as a dominant force in the second and third sets.

One of the team’s most notable contributions to their 3-0 win was the blocking power of Ava Carney, Dalia Wilson, and Bianka Lulić. Their defense created a solid wall at the net that the Razorbacks could not get past.

Miami saw stellar serving from setter Ariana Rodriguez, who racked up four consecutive aces in the third set to add to the team’s momentum.

Late into the final set, the Razorbacks attempted to claw their way back into the match with a scoring run to close the deficit to just one point (21-20 Miami). The Hurricanes remained calm, though, and regained their strength to close out the win with a final score of 25-23.

The Hurricanes sealed their win with their exceptional on-court chemistry throughout the match. Whether the set was out or the ball ricocheted off a block and into the sidelines, every woman had great court coverage and took turns sharing the spotlight.

The ‘Canes look to continue their success against Texas Tech on Sept. 20 in Coral Gables to close out the 305 Challenge Tournament.