Young Miko rocks out at Hard Rock Live

I hop out of the Uber at 5:56 p.m. and start running toward the Hard Rock Live entrance. Adrenaline pumped through my veins. Sound check was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. sharp, and with Young Miko, you can’t even miss that.

I got to my seats. Out of nowhere, I hear a familiar voice whispering: “I see you guys.” Young Miko then walked on stage from the shadows in her signature baggy style clothes. The Puerto Rican princess greeted the VIP crowd and performed “Princess Peach” and “FINA,” two of her biggest hits.

After, I got the chance to meet Young Miko face-to-face. Little did I know what an amazing show the 2023 Latin Billboard’s Rookie of the Year was about to put on.

Showtime inched closer as the crowd starts filling the venue. Then, at 9 p.m.,the lights dim, and the crowd starts chanting,“Miko, Miko, Miko.”

The stage is set for the final show of the XOXO tour. Spotlights shine on Miko as she comes into view wearing light blue and white sparkly and baggy clothes. She calmly raps the introductory track, “rookie of the year,” off her album, “att.” The crowd is fired up.

From the start of the show, I noticed the band was incredible. They gave fan favorite tracks “Lisa” and “Riri” an electric and rockstar makeover that really had the crowd revving their engines. A few tracks into the show, Miko stood on stage taking in the ear-splitting cheers. Then, she let out a belting call that resonated with the local audience: “Miamiiiii”.

Young Miko looking out to the crowd at Hard Rock Live on September 11, 2024.

The sound engineers did a great job on the mix. The audience could hear Miko clearly while still feeling the vibrations caused by the texture of the music.

At this point, the crowd and Miko had become one and fed off each other’s energy. Miko scanned the audience section by section, making them explode into cheers and applause. As she sat on a wooden trunk prop with a fairy-like garden, she addressed the crowd to deliver some heartfelt advice: “Give yourself some space to grow.”

She told us she had woken up very emotional because it was the last leg of the XOXO USA tour. This was noticeable in her melancholic tone and delivery of “en la pichi interlude” and “no quiero pelear.”

Following that, the vibes were low. To hype people up, she finished the second act with “fuck TMZ.” The high intensity track that was complimented by Miko flashing her abs got the crowd very riled up.

This was just the start of a crazy finale. Andres and AJ put on a masterful display on the guitar and drums, respectively.

This gave Miko enough time for a quick outfit change. Her stylist equipped her with a blacked out cyberpunk look. As the duo finished up their back-to-back set, they smoothly transitioned into rock-fusioned versions of “Tamagotchi” and “Princess Peach.”

After pausing to read some very funny but explicit signs, the final stretch of the concert featured heavy hitting tracks: “MADRE,” “COLMILLO,” “FINA” and “Chulo pt.2.”

There was a slight auto-tune hiccup. Yet the track run produced a huge crowd pop that bounced off the walls just when I thought the crowd could not get louder.

As Miko sang world class banger “offline,” a sudden “Ayo” radiated in the background. Before I knew it, Colombian superstar Feid appeared on stage and the crowd went wild.

Young Mike and Feid at Hard Rock Live on September 11, 2024.

His swift entrance coupled with the follow up “Classy 101” performance leaves no doubt in my mind that this was one of the greatest guest appearances I’ve ever witnessed.

To finish off, Miko’s Bizarap music session roared through the venue with rocking drums and electric guitar tunes.

One thing is for certain, I definitely needed a “curita” for my throat after so much singing and screaming.

With her amazing stage presence, charisma, devoted fans and award winning music, Young Miko’s concerts are a spectacle you would not want to miss.