The life and legacy of James Earl Jones



James Earl Jones, beloved stage and screen actor, passed away on Sep. 9. He was 93.

Born in 1931 in Arkabutla, Mississippi, Jones spent his early years living with his grandparents. Jones made his film debut at 33-years-old after serving in the Korean War in one of Stanley Kubrick’s early films, “Dr. Strangelove.” He continued to find success in his later years, but most will recognize him for one trait: his voice.

A deep, resonant baritone, Jones’ voice let him be instantly recognized.

In both animated and live action projects, Jones made use of his powerful voice. His work will be immortalized as one of the most iconic villains in film history, Darth Vader from “Star Wars.” Disney fans will also recognize him as Simba’s father, Mufasa, in the original and 2019 remake of “The Lion King.”

Yet, Jones was much more than a voice. He garnered much recognition as an actor as well. Jones is in esteemed company having received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

His first Primetime Emmy came in 1991, winning for both his roles in the drama series “Gabriel’s Fire” as the lead and his supporting role in the miniseries “Heat Wave.”

Jones would win “Best Actor in a Play” twice at the Tony Awards, for the stage version of “The Great White Hope” and “Fences,” as well as a lifetime achievement award in 2017.

Jones’ Golden Globe for “Most Promising Newcomer” came from his Oscar-nominated performance in “The Great White Hope” as boxer Jack Jefferson. Although nominated, he wouldn’t win an Oscar until 2012, when he was awarded an honorary award for his illustrious career.

His status as an EGOT recipient is a small piece of what cemented him in filmmaking history.

His versatility in roles allowed him to span multiple genres of film. He made viewers laugh as Eddie Murphy’s stern father in “Coming to America.” He also starred in blockbuster thrillers like “The Hunt for Red October” and its sequels.

Jones’ career is one that left a cemented legacy in showbusiness. His powerful portrayals of recognizable characters still remains, and will be influential for years to come.