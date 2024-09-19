Come pop some tags with UThrift

Been wanting to switch up your style? UThrift has everything from cardigans to cargo pants right here on campus.

With the rising popularity of thrifted fashion, UM has hopped onto the trend with its very own clothing swap.

Hosting free pop-up clothing swaps every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., UThrift is a great way to find some new clothes on campus.

Every student can get one free piece of clothing each week. Any additional “purchases” only require the trade in of other clothes in good condition. Each donation adds to a credit system that is used for swaps. Credits will build up so students don’t have to “spend” them immediately.

Club member and junior Brianna Barbaro encourages students to donate any disposable clothes.

“Recycle what you have,” Valeria Barbaglio, UThrift member, said.

As a relatively new program to the U, UThrift has quickly risen in popularity, tallying over 400 members on Engage. Club president Sophie Fournier hopes it grows beyond her expectations.

“Seeing how much it’s changed since I started, and all the new things we’ve been able to do and bring in, I really hope UThrift continues growing, and we gain passionate contributors,” Fournier said.

UThrift is an opportunity open for all students to share their passion for fashion. As Fournier said, trends are constantly changing, so it’s in the shopper’s best interest to come to these swaps.

Prospective shoppers can anticipate a variety of clothing, with a bulk of graphic tees and casual wear.

Since its founding, UThrift has been a primarily on-campus initiative. However, don’t feel that your donations are strictly circulating around the school. Any excess clothes found in storage lockers at the end of the year are donated to local shelters and Goodwills.

So, when you’re getting sick doing laundry with the same few outfits each week, don’t fret. UThrift has everything you need, and will take anything you don’t want.