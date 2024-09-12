UM dining hall food is surprisingly nutritious

People in Miami commonly opt for a lifestyle that prioritizes health and fitness. In 2024, Healthnews labeled Miami as the ninth-best city in the world in terms of overall health.

This lifestyle holds true for many University of Miami students. More often than not, you will see UM students flocking to the Herbert Wellness Center gym in their spare time, to take advantage of the different weights machines and sporting venues. People regularly run, cycle or skateboard around campus, too.

UM provides exceptional resources when it comes to getting all sorts of exercise and this model for healthy lifestyles continues in the dining halls. With a large variety of nutritious meals available, UM’s dining halls are worth their price tag.

The cost of UM’s meal plan can be a significant chunk of a student’s semester bill. According to UM’s website, a “7 Day All Access” plan costs $4,300 per semester. Although this plan is only required for freshmen, UM’s dining halls are a quick and easily obtainable source of food to all students. It’s no surprise that with Miami’s expensive grocery and take-out prices, many students see the dining halls as their main source of sustenance.

However, on UM’s campus, students often debate whether the food served in the dining halls justify the cost.

A well-known phrase that sends shivers down the spines of many freshman college students is the infamous “freshman 15.” It refers to the conventional wisdom that many students gain 15 pounds during their first year of college. In fact, according to Healthline, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. Still, researchers found that after reviewing 32 studies, more than 60% of college students gained an average of 7.5 pounds during their freshman year.

A huge cause of this weight gain is the food students consume. Many are adapting to the challenges of adulthood, and a big part of that is deciding for themselves what they should or should not eat, especially with the added stress of a new environment and challenging courses. Due to the accessibility of the dining halls, students often opt to just eat whatever is being served there.

A study published by the National Library of Science analyzed that college dining halls have contributed heavily to an increase in unhealthy behaviors in students, as many lack a variety of nutritious food options, especially when it comes to producing food at this large of a scale. The publication stated that “to positively change dietary behaviors, there needs to be an increased focus on presenting healthier options conveniently or reformulating appealing foods to ensure that they are healthier.”

With this information in mind, staff members at UM dining halls are doing their part to keep students healthy, as they facilitate an arrangement of healthy, nutritious food options.

When interviewed about the process of creating menus and determining which ingredients to use, Campus Executive Chef Scot Emerson stated that the produce is sourced from local vendors, including Fresh Point Produce and Fresh From Florida.

Emerson said the dining halls do this to “ensure that students are getting the highest quality ingredients for their meals.” Emerson also said that each of the team members who work in the dining halls are all required to be FARE Allergen Training certified, “keeping students’ health and wellness at the forefront of their priorities.” According to the FARE website, this certification consists of a variety of in-depth courses, both on-demand and instructor-led, that teach each member of the dining halls how to safely prepare and handle food, preventing any food-related risks and overall fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

With this in mind, students can find an almost overwhelming amount of options to pick from when entering the UM dining halls. Food stations range from a salad bar, pizza station, omelet bar (for the early risers), burgers and fries, frozen yogurt, cereals and breads, and even a plant-based station. There is also the “Create” station, which provides a healthy source of protein, a filling side of grains, and a large, nutritious arrangement of vegetables.

Paired with each meal are signs labeling the ingredients and the dietary restrictions they apply to. For example, at the plant-based station, students can read the signs to see the symbol “V,” symbolizing that the food is vegetarian.

According to CampusInsights, “Nearly half of all students follow a special diet or avoid at least one allergen.” With the most common food allergies being food additives, dairy, and gluten, it is important for dining halls to cater to each of these allergens to maximize appeal. UM dining halls succeed at catering to these major allergies, providing a range of specific stations that are specifically made to avoid certain allergens.

At the Centennial Village dining hall (one of the two dining halls on campus), students are given access to the “Delicious Without Station” – where all meals provided are made without the top 9 allergens. Both UM dining halls also offer “Universal Meals” at lunch every Wednesday, where they provide plant-based, gluten-free recipes that are again made without the top nine allergens.

“[They are] designed to provide our students and guests with recipes that everyone can enjoy,” stated Emerson. No matter the restriction, UM dining hall staff members consistently make an effort to make clear what exactly they’re serving.

Additionally, all of the calories and macronutrients for meals are available online at DineOnCampus. Because of this, UM students can properly track how many calories and macronutrients they are consuming, no matter what nutritional goals they aim to achieve.

When compared to other college dining halls, UM’s facilities definitely stand out.

Sima Mourad, a transfer student from Parsons School of Design, said, “Parsons offered limited dining options, which resulted in many students, including me, to rely on restaurants around the area for different food options. At UM the dining halls are spacious and have many diverse food options, and it gives a more communal atmosphere.”

Chantal Yoshino, a transfer student from Bard College, shared similar sentiments.

“My old school’s food was absolutely terrible and only had one food option a day, so I’m so grateful for UM’s food choices,” Yoshino said.

Every person deserves access to high quality food. At UM, students are given exactly that. Although the price tag may seem intimidating, it is sufficient to state that the meal plan provided by UM gives each and every student access to a highly pleasurable dining experience. Regardless of what kind of meal you are looking to eat, UM’s dining halls are the places to fulfill your needs.