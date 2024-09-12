Park: Tyler Baron has stepped up for Miami’s defense

Early in the third quarter against Week 2 opponent Florida A&M University (FAMU), Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron took a jab step to the outside and crossed the face of the Rattlers’ left tackle and got to quarterback Daniel Richardson, forcing another FAMU punt and giving the Hurricanes’ offense a chance to extend their sizeable 26-point lead.

This was Baron’s third sack of the game, one of only eight Hurricanes to accomplish such a feat. Baron was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and now leads the ‘Canes with four sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss through two weeks of play.

Miami lost their premier pass rusher, Rueben Bain Jr., on its trip to Gainesville, Florida in Week 1. While Bain is not expected to be out for a long period of time, it’s still a huge loss for the front seven of UM’s defense. Bain led the Hurricanes with 7.5 sacks last season as a true freshman, winning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in the process.

Baron joined the Hurricanes roster this May. After spending four years in Knoxville, Tennessee playing for the Volunteers, Baron packed his bags and took his talents to Coral Gables to play his last year of college football for head coach Mario Cristobal.

In Tennessee, Baron was a significant contributor to the Vols’ defense. During his four-year stint, he accumulated over 100 career tackles, including 26.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. Baron’s impact was acknowledged, as he earned spots on the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Third Team, was named as an SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and made the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason All-America Team as a senior.

For Miami, Baron’s arrival has been a game changer. Over the past two games, the Hurricanes have held their opponents to just 26 points, a jump from last season where they allowed 36 through two weeks. The Rattlers’ offense was held to 194 total yards, with only 52 yards on the ground.

Baron’s performance has gotten the attention of his new defensive coordinator, Lance Guidry.

“He’s playing hard,” Guidry said to reporters. “He’s really big and powerful off the edge and he’s twitchy. He’s just playing hard, he’s recognizing plays and just cutting loose right now. It’s good to see.”

Baron’s three-sack performance against FAMU was also a career-high night for him. He credits his own internal drive that led to the outstanding performance.

“For me, it’s not really about the opponent, to be honest,” Baron said to reporters. “I’m self-driven. I want to be the best version of me and kind of maximize this year and be the best teammate that I can be.”

Bain will return to the defense sometime in the next couple of weeks, and Miami has tougher opponents lined up on its schedule – including No. 19 Louisville, Florida State and Virginia Tech all on the horizon. With Bain and Baron healthy, the ‘Canes will have one of the most dangerous edge-rushing duos in the country.

“He’s built like an avatar.” Cristobal said to reporters. “He’s explosive. Just has one of the most natural feels for the game of anyone I’ve ever seen. He understands leverage and angles. He’s really smart. He’s locked in. He’s in tune with what’s going on. He’s always trying to figure out how to get better. He works hard. He’s tough. He checks all of the boxes and now he’s full-throttle. I think he’s showing everybody what he’s about. He’s another hungry dude and we’ve been blessed with some really good players to come to our program and it’s our job to push them and help get them there.”

Baron will get his next crack at sacking more quarterbacks this Saturday, when the ’Canes host the Ball State Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.