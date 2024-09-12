Hurricanes golf shines with 4th-place finish at Cougar Classic

The University of Miami golf team kicked off the 2024-25 season with an exceptional performance, securing fourth place at the Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall Club in Hanahan, S.C. This marks the Hurricanes’ best result at the event since their third-place finish in 2003.

Miami finished with a 54-hole total of 865 (+13), tying for fourth among 17 teams on the par-71 course (6,269 yards).

Junior Olivia Grønborg led the Hurricanes with an impressive showing, earning her second career top-10 finish. She carded a four-under-par 209, placing fifth overall. Grønborg made a significant move in the final round, shooting a 68 to climb nine spots into the fifth-place position.

Freshman Sofie Hlinomazová made a strong debut, finishing tied for 26th with a 54-hole score of 216 (+3).

Sophomores Aada Rissanen and Barbora Bujáková finished tied for 47th and 53rd, respectively, with scores of 220 (+7) and 222 (+9). Rebekah Gardner, also a sophomore, ended tied for 75th with a three-round total of 228 (+15).

Playing as an individual, freshman Cloe Amion Villarino scored 234 (+21) in her first collegiate tournament and finished tied for 88th.

Auburn claimed the team title with a score of 845 (-5), while LSU followed closely in second place at 846 (-4). Virginia Tech rounded out the top three with a score of 859 (+7).

Miami will next compete at the Mary Fossum Invitational on September 22-23 in East Lansing, Mich.