Takeaways from Miami’s home opening victory against FAMU

The Miami Hurricanes set the bar high in their home opener, decimating Florida A&M 56-9. The offense, led by quarterback Cam Ward and receiver Xavier Restrepo, put on a scoring clinic. Meanwhile, the defense held the Rattlers to under 200 yards of total offense. While it’s hard to put too much stock into a home win against an FCS opponent, the dominant performance was a welcome sight for the Hurricanes’ home crowd. As the ‘Canes climb into the AP top 10 for the first time since 2020, let’s dive into some takeaways from Saturday’s win.

The Cam Ward-Xavier Restrepo connection is real…

…and it’s spectacular. After putting up over 100 yards and a touchdown against Florida, Restrepo repeated the performance against the Rattlers, amassing 104 yards and a touchdown despite catching only four passes. Through two games, the fifth-year receiver has clearly emerged as Ward’s favorite target, leading the Hurricanes in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The duo appears to be completely in sync, and that’s the type of connection that keeps defensive coordinators up at night.

Cam Ward’s mobility adds a new layer to the offense

Miami’s new quarterback is clearly a significant upgrade as a passer, but his mobility cannot be ignored. Ward is by no means a rush-heavy quarterback; he’s never amassed more than 150 rushing yards in a season. However, that’s still a significant jump from what the ‘Canes have had in previous years. Last year’s starter, Tyler Van Dyke, had only 32 rushing yards in his four-year career as a Hurricane; Ward’s already eclipsed that mark this season. The rushing ability was on full display on Saturday when he dove into the end zone for an eight-yard score in the third quarter. running the ball isn’t the only upside of Ward’s mobility. The Hurricanes don’t need Ward to be the next Lamar Jackson; a backfield headlined by Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr. is already a strong rushing attack. But the signal-caller’s ability to keep defenses honest with his legs — along with the skills to navigate the pocket and deliver dimes on the run — is a game-changer for Miami’s offense.

The defensive line shines again

Head coach Mario Cristobal has made depth in the trenches a priority, both through his recruiting classes and via the transfer portal. That philosophy has paid off so far this season, especially against the Rattlers. The Hurricanes held Florida A&M to a meager 52 yards on the ground while accumulating five sacks and ten tackles for loss. That was all without reigning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain, who missed Saturday’s contest after suffering a soft-tissue injury in week one. Tyler Baron, who transferred to Miami this offseason after spending four seasons at the University of Tennessee, was the star of the show, sacking the quarterback three times on his way to earning ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. If the defensive line can maintain this level of play and Bain can return to full health, the Hurricanes’ defense is going to prove troublesome for opposing offenses.