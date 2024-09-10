UM ROTC’s 5th annual Ruck to Remember honors 9/11 despite severe weather

The University of Miami Army ROTC students held their fifth annual 9.11-mile Ruck to Remember, a march symbolizing respect and remembrance for the tragedy and the sacrifices made on 9/11.

Abbie Leahy, a junior studying finance, led the march undeterred by torrential Florida rain, inspiring all participants to persevere despite the harsh circumstances.

“This tradition means to honor those lost on 9/11 and also to honor those who were sacrificed in the Global War on Terror and to remind all that freedom is not free,” said Leahy. “9.11 miles in torrential downpour is a small price to pay to show support. I hope that this will show our appreciation to local service members and veterans.”

A dedicated group of 100 ruckers gathered, their high spirits undampened by the storm. The group consisted of all of UM ROTC and members of the community. They embraced the challenge of the 9.11-mile march, ready to take on the demanding course.

“This tradition teaches me about honor and dedication,” said Deyana Bonardi. “Realistically few people want to be awake at 4 a.m. to ruck in a Floridian storm … When the ruck started and it started pouring I felt slightly agitated. My boots were soaked within the first 5 minutes, I could barely see, and my pants were sticking to my legs and weighing me down from the water weight.”

Both seasoned ruckers and newbies showed up ready to put their best foot forward.

“This was my third year completing the 9/11 ruck,” said Bonardi. “This tradition means a lot to me because not only does it dedicate a difficult workout to those who passed away, but it reminds the community that they will never be forgotten. It may only be a few hours to complete, but it’s a few hours of bringing the community together as people, friends and strangers and creating a memory we will all look back on.”

Yesterday at the crack of dawn, ruckers gathered by the U Statue with their heavy rucksacks. In the cold, dark early morning they were fueled by their sheer determination and ready to take on a demanding loop around campus, down to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove, and make their way back.

“This shows that the ROTC program and locals stay committed to the values of freedom and the sacrifices of our service members to protect those values,” said Leahy.

A key element of the 9.11-mile march is the backpack. It stands as a symbol of both physical and emotional endurance. The difficulty of carrying the backpack mirrors the perseverance that defines the event.

Bonardi highlighted the deeper connection: “It stimulates (in a minor capacity) what the firefighters felt climbing the stairs of the falling towers,” said Bonardi. “They had tanks on their backs and heavy equipment to carry. Walking with a ruck is a sign of gratitude to those who walked up the stairs under no easy conditions to save others. It is an inspiration.”

Many brands showed their support and camaraderie by being sponsors of the event. This year’s event was supported by prominent sponsors including Celsius, Raw Nutrition, GoRuck and UM Veteran Resource Center

“This tradition brings the community closer,” explained Bonardi.“Whether it is by people joining us to walk, cars driving by and beeping, runners passing by and asking questions, or ladies walking the Grove and giving us fist bumps, everyone who sees the group rucking on is inspired. It creates a sense of strength in our community.”

The challenging conditions of the ruck led participants to reflect, and some even found inspiration in classic quotes. Bonardi shared Epicurus’s quote, “The greater the difficulty, the more the glory in surmounting it.”

Reflecting on this year’s ruck 2024 ruck, Abbie Leathy says she is looking forward to leading and organizing the one next year.

“Top 5 most rewarding experiences of my life,” she said.