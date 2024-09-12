In the battle of big cities, Miami comes out on top

One of the most iconic cities in the US is “the city that never sleeps” — New York City. But in recent years, we have seen more and more NYC residents abandoning this famous city for another, better one: Miami.

Students are following suit, as seen through UM’s admitted students portfolio. The statistics from year alone show that out of around 10,233 admitted students, 23% of its students are from New York and New Jersey.

That’s because Miami is better than NYC for students. The lifestyle, career opportunities, environment, living cost, and cleanliness are remarkable, and, when compared to New York, much better suited for student lifestyle.

As a resident of both cities, I can attest to the fact that Miami in general has a myriad of benefits that New York cannot supply to its locals: the ability to take trips to the beach year-round, not having to worry about bundling up for harsh winters, and being able to live a slower-paced life are just some of the benefits. Miami is also diverse, with a variety of cultural, sports, restaurant and entertainment options.

When speaking more specifically about student life, the University of Miami has a certain beauty and appeal that no other campus in New York could possibly supply to its students — especially those that are located in New York. While walking around campus, students are engulfed by palm trees, warm sunlight, the glistening expanse of Lake Osceola, and the sweet aroma of a salty ocean breeze. In New York City, the most memorable part about walking around your college campus would likely be a run in with one of the city’s many rats.

Miami also has a wider range of student-accessible activities than NYC. Coconut Grove and Brickell, two neighborhoods near UM with great food and shopping, are perfect examples. In New York, if you do not attend school in the city, you would need to travel to Manhattan to find a similar experience, and even if you did, getting around there involves an unpleasant experience with public transportation or hours in traffic, with tolls that can reach $15.

As a student who has lived in New York and now resides in Miami, it is so refreshing to be able to take a quick drive to get to an area where there are so many different activities and spots to enjoy.

More importantly, going about daily activities in places like Coconut Grove and Coral Gables is safer compared to Soho and Central Park. Niche.com reported that Miami is safer than NYC. Just one statistically significant piece of data was that the assault rate in NYC was 378.4 per 100,000 residents compared to the 62 per 100,000 residents in Miami. While neither of the two statistics are ideal, the difference between them is drastic.

Some may say that getting around NYC is equally as efficient when using the subway, but the subway is nowhere near as clean as transportation options in Miami.

According to a study done by NYU Langone on the cleanliness of the NYC subway system, researchers found a high concentration of a microgram known as PM2.5. The high concentration of these air pollution particles can have detrimental effects on a person’s health. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency says PM2.5 can cause serious breathing and cardiac issues. You will not likely face those problems on Miami public transportation.

In a more academic light, whether you are looking for an internship, participating in research, or just trying to make it through the week’s homework, college is hard work. Because of Miami’s well-rounded lifestyle, living here during these demanding times is much better for a student’s mental health as opposed to the constant hustle and bustle of New York.

Monroe Steele, the creative director of “Fashion Steele,” a NYC-based company, lived in both New York and Miami. She shares her comparison in her blog, “The Tale of Two Cities.”

“If you aren’t moving quick enough in New York City, you are getting left behind,” said Steele.

Steele emphasized the difference in her happiness due to reduced stress levels when living in Miami. She also reported an improvement in her work-life balance.

Miami not only has beautiful beaches and sunny weather, but it is full of opportunities for students to cultivate a career.

While both New York and Miami have an abundance of job opportunities, competition plays a big role in a student’s chances of securing a well-paying job that suits them best. When evaluating the difference in employment in Miami and New York, the website ManhattanMovers.com makes it a point to emphasize that Miami is the best place possible for college graduates to get jobs and is the perfect spot to start a career.

The website goes on to say that, “New York is full of job opportunities and the perfect place to start your career.” However, “there is a lot of competition for every available job.”

Being in an atmosphere such as Miami’s has been shown to improve people’s mood tremendously, allowing them to have a clearer headspace and be motivated to get more work done while being less stressed. Healthline.com says that being in the sun triggers the release of serotonin, which is directly linked to improving a person’s mood and reducing stress.

On UNIGO, an online platform that allows students to express why they chose the college they currently attend, Ashley, a student at UM, said, “Once I visited Miami and compared it to other campuses, I knew it was right for me. While all other campuses blurred together, this one stood out. It felt warm and welcoming, let alone the wonderful weather. The atmosphere here makes me happier, because of the beauty of the campus I appreciate being here, it motivates me to do well. I genuinely feel lucky to live in this environment.”

On top of all of the sunshine Miami offers, another important difference is that Miami’s cost of living is lower than New York’s.

The Property Club, a real estate marketplace in New York City, conducted a study on how much it costs to live in both cities. It found that the cost of living in New York was 11% higher than Miami’s. Although the cost of residing in both cities is higher than the national average, Miami has both a lower cost of living as well as a lower cost of housing.

According to calculations done on the difference in cost of living by Salary.com, New York is 34.8% more expensive than Miami.

A majority of students who attend school in New York and Miami tend to live off campus after their first year of college, making the cost of housing a significant factor to consider when choosing a location for college. According to the US News, about 64% of students who attend NYU live off campus and the same is true for about 63% of the students who attend the University of Miami.

While both cities are popular locations for college students, it is safe to say that Miami is the better choice for most of us. Not only does being in a city such as Miami allow students to suffer from less stress while pursuing their studies, it is also great for those who wish to explore their interests in a diverse city with great weather and without the burdens of difficult transportation.