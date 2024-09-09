Ice Spice Shakes Things Up in Miami

Didn’t get a chance to see Ice Spice’s Miami show last weekend? Don’t fret—I was there to capture the highlights and give you the inside scoop.

Ice Spice captivated concertgoers on Saturday, Aug. 31, at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater. She rapped some of her biggest hits and new material as part of her “Y2K! World Tour.” The night showcased her rapid rise to fame and ability to put on an engaging performance.

This concert followed Ice Spice’s most recent controversy regarding her current fling with famous rapper Central Cee. Ice Spice was being accused online of homewrecking Central Cee’s relationship with influencer Madeline Argy and being insensitive towards Madeline on TikTok.

This may have been one of many factors that caused the drop in ticket prices for her Miami show. Tickets ranged from about $8 to $15, catching the eyes of many young University of Miami students, who comprised most of the crowd. Spirits were high, and there was nonstop dancing. People even wore orange wigs to replicate Ice Spice’s original look and copied her dance moves.

The atmosphere entering the lobby of the venue was initially promising. I was greeted by a merchandise stand selling items up to $70. However, the selection was disappointingly limited.

Walking into the theater and searching for a seat was a bit stressful. You could either stand in the pit or sit in seats. Additionally, the theater is made for plays, making the setup not ideal to dance around in.

Cash Cobain, a New York rapper and record producer, opened the show, along with an appearance from a popular streamer named Tylil. Cobain played a 30-minute set.Tylil danced along to entertain the audience. When the openers finished, the production seemed a bit disorganized before Ice Spice’s arrival on stage.

We had to wait 45 minutes for Ice Spice and started chanting,“we want Ice Spice.” The wait time almost made me want to leave, and the lighting setup had multiple technical difficulties before the show even began. Ice Spice eventually came on stage, and the good vibes were back.

She opened her show with “Popa” and immediately started running around the stage and dancing. She brought up fans so they could dance, too. It was definitely a wholesome moment. Behind Ice Spice on stage featured a large screen that displayed montages of Y2K-themed visuals, adding to the show’s vibe.

The biggest shock of the evening was the special guest appearance from famous rapper, Quavo. He performed “Turn Yo Cliq Up” and “Hotel Lobby.”

Ice Spice closed her show with one of her newest hits, “Think You the S–t (Fart),” which had the crowd buzzing with excitement. Fans did not rush out early to beat the crowd since they were looking forward to hearing this song live—I know I was.

For how cheap the tickets were, Ice Spice and her team put on a fantastic show. However, the wait time and light malfunction was unprofessional. For future shows, a venue better suited for concerts or a stadium setting will enhance the overall experience.





