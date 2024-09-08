Hurricanes are top 10 in AP poll for first time since 2020

Following a dominant performance over the Florida Gators (41-17) and Florida A&M Rattlers (56-9) to start off the season, the ‘Canes climbed to the No. 10 spot in the latest release of Associated Press’ Top 25.

It is the first time Miami has been ranked in the top 10 since Dec. 6, 2020, when Miami was ranked 9th nationally.

The ‘Canes were previously ranked No. 19 in the preseason poll and the 3rd in the ACC. However, Miami quickly established its presence after sweeping the Gators and advancing to No. 12, becoming the highest-ranked team in the ACC. With a 47-point blowout against the Rattlers, the ‘Canes continued their run, surging 2 more spots to land at No. 10.

They are still the highest-ranked team in the ACC, followed by No. 19 Louisville, No. 22 Clemson, and No. 24 Boston College.

Miami will return to action next week, hosting Ball State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

