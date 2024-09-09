UMiami Tailgate Guide: what to wear

With football season ramping up, University of Miami students are eagerly preparing their best gameday outfits for tailgates. Students have already been seen decked out in our vibrant school colors, set to make a stylish impression.

If you are looking to craft the perfect tailgate outfit, you are in luck. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to perfect your look!

Hair

Try not to underestimate the power of a good hairstyle as it can really enhance your look.

To spice up some long hair, consider adding some green or orange gingham ribbon and french or bubble braids for added texture. Pigtails can also be a stylish choice.

Hats are always a great accessory. They not only shield your face from the beaming Miami sun, but also provide a finishing touch to any outfit. To me, Etsy and ‘47 Brand have the cutest options for vintage UM hats.

Tops

Because it is so hot in Miami, it is important to try our best to stay cool and comfortable while still showcasing our team spirit. Some great options for tops are lightweight green and orange tank tops, breathable vintage graphic tees or sports jerseys.

“An oversized open baseball jersey with either a white, orange, or green top underneath is my favorite outfit,” said Leah Cohen, freshman finance major.

Performance polos can offer a polished look. Athletic dresses or rompers can be cute, especially when spiced up with added accessories.

Bikini tops are always a popular option. Whether they are simple or strappy, they can always complete a look in this heat. To add some layers, add a belly chain or jewelry.

Bottoms

For tailgating in hot weather, selecting the right bottoms is essential for comfort and style. Some choices for bottoms could be comfortable shorts or a mini skirt. Whether they are denim, athletic shorts, or stylish high-waisted shorts, you can never go wrong.

Cargo shorts offer functionality with extra pockets and pair well with a vintage tee. If you decide to wear pants in the Miami heat, try linen or cotton pants rather than jeans to avoid getting too hot.

“My go-to would be boring khaki shorts and a polo with a UMiami logo on it. But I would love to try the UMiami overalls or orange and green body paint with friends,” said Lucas Velasquez, freshman computer science major.

If you are wondering where you can find the iconic overalls, you can head to our campus store. They are called “University of Miami Stripe Game Bib Overalls” and they sell for $65.

“I like when people wear the overalls,” said Zack Tessler, a freshman marketing major.

Shoes

Lastly, we have my personal favorite part of a UM tailgate outfit—the shoes. At UM, it is trendy to have a green or orange pair of shoes to rock on gameday.

Some popular options that always look great are Adidas Sambas or Gazelles, New Balance 550s, Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars and Nike Air Jordans. However, it is also a great idea to wear some casual white shoes because gameday can get quite messy.

Accessories

Accessories I would love to see more on game days are orange and green bangle bracelets, sunglasses, flags, banners, face and body paint, visors, clear bags, UM earrings and customized team gear.

UM students are ready to show off their best looks on game day. Students can create standout tailgate outfits with orange and green clothes, comfortable shoes and stylish accessories.

Every element of the outfit plays a crucial role! With these tips in mind, you will be perfectly dressed to cheer on the Hurricanes and enjoy every moment of our road to ACC victory!





