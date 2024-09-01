Cam Ward shines in Miami debut, dominating Florida on the road 41-17

The hype is real.

The Miami Hurricanes opened its season on Saturday in one of the most hostile environments in college football. At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Cam Ward and the `Canes were unfazed, dominating its in-state rival Florida Gators 41-17.

Saturday was the long-awaited Miami debut of Washington State transfer quarterback Cam Ward, who looked as advertised in his season debut.

“[Cam] is a special, special guy,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said. “He’s just scratching the surface.”

Offensively, UM’s talent was too much for the Florida defense. The Hurricane attack totalled 524 yards, while generating 25 first downs and 13 plays over 20+ yards. The 41 points from the Hurricanes is the most allowed by a Florida Gators team in a home opener.

Ward finished his Miami debut completing 74 percent of his passes, throwing for 385 yards, tallying three touchdowns and one interception.



Halfway through the third quarter, deep into Florida territory, Ward evaded pressure, rolled to his left and fired a 23 yard laser to senior receiver Jacolby George into the back of the endzone. Ward’s dazzling play sucked whatever life was left at “The Swamp” as Miami extended the lead to 38-10.

“It was a really good play by the o-line and Jacolby,” Ward said. “Jacolby George, he’s one of the best receivers in the country.”

On the ground, sophomore Mark Fletcher Jr. and Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez led the way for the `Canes. The rushing attack ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns, both from Fletcher.

It was not all positive for the Hurricanes this afternoon despite the win. 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Reuben Bain Jr. and sophomore corner Damari Brown both entered the locker room early in the game and never returned.

Cristobal said after the game that both Bain and Brown had suffered soft tissue injuries. Although he does not have an official timeline for their return, Cristobal said both sophomores could be out for a week or two.

Apart from UF running back Montrell Johnson’s 71 yard touchdown in the second quarter, The Hurricane defense held its own against quarterback Graham Mertz and the Florida offense. Without Bain, UM sacked Mertz thrice, holding the Gators to just 17 points.

Mertz finished the game throwing for just 91 yards and tallying one interception. The former Wisconsin quarterback left the game early following a hit from Miami defensive end Tyler Barron.

Late in the third quarter, the Gators were threatening for the first time since Johnson’s touchdown. On second down, Mertz took a shot to the end zone but was picked off by Washington transfer safety Mishael Powell, who returned the interception 67 yards into Florida territory.

In his first drive with the `Canes, Ward proved to be the quarterback Miami had been missing for quite some time. The fifth-year senior was methodical, making smart reads on the ground and through the air. Ward ended his opening drive with a nine yard touchdown pass to ninth-year senior tight end Cam McCormick to give UM a quick 7-0 lead.

Late in the second quarter, the momentum looked to sway in favor of the Gators following Johnson’s 71 yard run. However, Ward and the Hurricanes remained poised and quickly responded.

In just over two and half minutes, Ward completed three passes for 61 yards, capping off the drive with a 24 yard touchdown grab from senior wideout Xavier Restrepo. At the half, the Hurricanes lead stood at 24-10.

Ward quickly built a connection with Restrepo this afternoon, something that Hurricane fans can expect to continue for the rest of the season. Restrepo finished the afternoon with seven catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Coming out of halftime, Miami continued their relentless attack on the Gators. On the third play of the drive, Ward hit Restrepo for a quick gain, but the wideout created space for himself and turned a first down into a 40 yard gain.

The following play, Fletcher caught a pass in open space, getting 22 yards himself. The running back finished the drive with a one yard leap into the endzone, giving Miami a 21 point lead.

Miami’s win over Florida is a confidence booster to a program that is searching for its first ACC championship appearance since 2017. With the new 12-team College Football Playoff, many believe the Hurricanes have a legitimate chance to qualify for the first time in program history.

Miami will play its home opener on Saturday against the Florida A&M Rattlers. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is set for 6 p.m.