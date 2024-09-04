UM launches new success center to address academic advising chaos

For years, the University’s academic advising system has faced criticism from the student body. Whether the issue was unanswered emails or simply unhelpful advice, many students have not been fond of the system.

“I feel like a lot of the time you talk to an advisor, they give you a one-size-fits-all all plan,” said Dylan Hasler, a third-year architecture student.

This prompted the Office of the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost to establish the Center for Academic Navigation and Success. The new success center is set to offer a more unified approach to academic support and aims to address limitations of the previous undergraduate advising program.

“We designed the center to provide every student, irrespective of their course of study, with a consistent experience from onboarding through graduation,” the Office of the Provost said in an University announcement on Aug. 1.

In addition to restructuring the system, the University increased its professional staff to ensure the center’s success.

The conversation about making substantive changes to academic advising was started by Student Government’s Academic Liaison Council last year, who brought the issue forward to Dean of Undergraduate Affairs Maria Stampino. Concerns were raised again in a senate meeting featuring Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Guillermo Prado, who was shocked to hear it was such a widespread problem. He decided to spearhead the solution as one of his first initiatives as provost.

A survey conducted among students, staff and faculty confirmed Student Government’s criticism. The results showed a need for more “consistent and comprehensive undergraduate academic support across the institution,” as stated in the community announcement.

This lack of consistent support was a complaint of junior studying biochemistry and nutrition major Shalini Brady. She explained that her former academic advisor was not considerate of her graduation plans.

“I found out that I was on track to graduate early, and I was like, I’m here on a scholarship, I don’t need to graduate early,” Brady said. “Now I’m using that time to go abroad.”

The new center is set to prevent issues like this from occurring through a higher standard of academic advising. Previously, each school within UM had its own approach to academic advising; now all students are guaranteed the same experience, in addition to specific support within their degree programs.

Valerie Robideaux, the senior associate dean for student success, leads the center and provides its services through three key domains: Transitional Guides, Cane Navigators and Success Advocates.

Transitional Guides

Similar to what used to be known as transitional advisors, these guides will assist incoming freshmen and transfer students, as well as continuing students switching into a different school or college before they get to campus.

These guides help students prepare for foundational coursework or the expectations of their new school or college. Upon arrival, the students are handed off to their Cane Navigator.

Cane Navigators

A restructured role, navigators have replaced what students knew as academic advisors. With the name change, also comes new responsibilities — including supporting students from orientation through graduation. They assist undergraduates with their academic needs in addition to their personal and professional development throughout their time at the U.

Success Advocates

Formerly known as success advisors within the ’Cane Success Center, Success Advocates manage educational programs to promote timely degree completion, such as the First-Year Directions course, GPAid and ’Canes Complete.

Faculty Mentors

These mentors provide students with support specific to their chosen field of study, course selection, research opportunities and career goals.

For more information about the Center for Academic Navigation and Success, visit success.miami.edu.