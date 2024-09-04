Hump day? No, market Wednesday

Hump day is the opposite of boring at the University of Miami — all thanks to the farmer’s market.

Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., dozens of vendors set up at Miller Circle, outside the Richter Library and law school.

What’s been a tradition for over a decade has continued to be a campus favorite. From fresh fruit to hibachi and acai bowls, there is something for everyone’s taste buds at the market.

Here are some of the most popular food items you can find at the market:

Avocado Toast

The avocado toast stand spreads creamy avocado on top of crisp sourdough bread. You can choose from a variety of flavor combinations. Top your toast with burrata cheese, egg, bacon, balsamic glaze, honey or numerous other options.

Poke Bowls

Who knew you could get raw fish at the UM market? If you love raw tuna, salmon and shrimp, this is the place for you. If you’re not feeling the uncooked options, go for the cooked salmon, chicken or tofu.

Choose from a rice or mixed green base, and add all your favorite toppings, from cucumber to seaweed salad to furikake. Finish it off with a drizzle of spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Hibachi

You don’t have to go to a Hibachi restaurant to enjoy the popular meal. Head over to the hibachi stand for delicious fried rice served alongside grilled vegetables and your choice of protein.

Consider opting for the teriyaki option or noodles if you’re looking to change things up. Don’t forget to grab their homemade yum yum sauce on your way out.

Fresh Fruit

Sure, you can grab produce at any grocery store. However, nothing beats fresh fruit from the farmers market. Stock up on some juicy mango, crunchy pomegranate and sweet Florida oranges.

You can also get a fruit smoothie from the stand. Just ask for your favorite combination of fruit, and the staff will blend it for you!

Acai Bowls

The acai bowls are arguably one of the most aesthetic items you can get at the market. Choose from a variety of different flavors, including a regular acai base, mango base and greens base.

Toppings include freshly chopped bananas, granola, hemp seeds, blueberries, kiwi and oranges. You can also ask for peanut butter or Nutella on top for an extra sweet treat.

This is the perfect option for a super hot day when you’re looking for a lighter option.

Pizza

You can get an entire wood-fired pizza at the market. Whether you like plain cheese or margherita style, the thin crust is sure to make for a pleasant bite.

If you’re feeling really hungry, you might be able to finish the whole thing in one sitting. Otherwise, bring a friend to share or save room for leftovers!

Bagels

You may have met a classmate from New York and New Jersey who will tell you there’s nothing like the bagels back home. However, bagels at the market are as close as you can get it in sunny south Florida..

The bagels at the market are fresh and fluffy to satisfy your bagel craving. Top it with cream cheese, or make it a breakfast sandwich with egg and bacon.

Student Opinions

The market brings people together. While you can quickly grab something and go, you can also use the market to check in with a friend.

“I love going to market Wednesday with my friends because it’s a perfect time to catch up on each others’ weeks and plan for the week while enjoying a nice meal that we didn’t have to cook,” Olivia Haynes, a junior finance and marketing major, said.

The UM market has also become popular on social media platforms such as TikTok — so much so that even prospective students have discovered the school through them.

Freshman nursing major Mia Barton credits the Wednesday market social media content to her researching more about the school.

“I hadn’t originally thought about UM when I was applying to schools last fall, but in late October, I kept seeing more videos about the market that UM has,” Barton said. “My whole ‘For You Page’ was flooded with these videos, so I decided to apply to UM last minute. It turns out that Miami has an amazing nursing program that I definitely wanted to be a part of.”

Today, Barton is a part of the thousands of students that flood the market stands every week. Be sure to support the local vendors the next time you are looking to treat yourself to a special lunch on campus.





